Lottery would help raise money for Ukraine: Reader

April 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I don’t think in our lifetimes we have ever seen such inhumane actions and murder of innocent people of all ages just because of where they live.

And we now see how destroyed Ukraine is and very little is left for those proud people to return to. And they want to. How can we help? Who should help?

We know donations help, but what about a lottery? A very big lottery. We see how popular Lotto Max and 649-type lotteries are and obviously generate a lot of money and profit.

How about a group like Princess Margaret Hospital, who seem very good at running a very successful lottery and making sure the money goes to where it was destined?

So, why couldn’t the Princess Margaret Lottery people coordinate a lottery like Lotto Max with a max of perhaps $100 million that people from everywhere in the world could buy tickets on line and absolutely

all the profits go to help rebuild Ukraine?

Am I a dreamer? Sometimes, but this is very doable.

Look at what Amazon has perfected in a short time. And a group like The Princess Margaret Hospital people would be the perfect fit to do this, and to keep it going so people do win again and again and Ukraine ultimately wins, again and again.

Are you listening Princess Margaret?

Brian Perras

Caledon

Readers Comments (0)