Local musicians wanted for new Caledon “Music in the Park” series

Musicians will be paid for their performances

By Zachary Roman

Looking for your next live gig? Look no further than the Town of Caledon’s new “Music in the Park” series.

Earlier this month, the Town announced it was seeking musicians from Peel Region to send in applications to perform in its new Music in the Park series this summer. Caledon musicians will be prioritized in the application process, but musicians from all around Peel are welcomed.

The series is going to be a free weekly event in Southfields Village geared towards families and supporting local talent.

Music in the Park is a new project from the Town of Caledon’s Economic Development Department, and musicians will be compensated with $300 for their performances at Music in the Park.

Music in the Park will take place in July and August, on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dennison Park.

Musicians can apply online to perform a two-hour show in the new series by going to caledon.ca and typing in “Music in the Park” in the search bar. Expressions of interest must be submitted to the Town by April 30.

