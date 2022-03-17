LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on Humber Station Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at approximately 8:38 p.m., officers attended a serious multi-vehicle collision on Humber Station Road north of King Street,” say Police. “Three southbound vehicles became involved in a collision for unknown reasons. One driver was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Highway Safety Division Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash camera footage is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

PUBLIC MISCHIEF

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and uniformed members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Dufferin CSCU, executed a public safety warrant at a local property. It led to an arrest, weapons and ammunition seizures, and multiple criminal charges.

“In November 2021, uniformed officers began an investigation for the offence of Mischief and requested the Caledon CSCU to assist,” say Police. “It led to the belief that the accused was in possession of firearms and ammunition, posing a threat to public safety. On March 2, 2022, the warrant was executed. A number of firearms, prohibited magazines, and a quantity of ammunition were seized.”

As a result, John Nielson, 64, of Caledon, was charged with:

• Criminal Harassment

Mischief

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (9 counts)

Public mischief

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (6 counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 19, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

POLICE SEEK HELP IDENTIFYING ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery and are seeking assistance in identifying the two suspects.

“On March 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police received a call from a local business in the area of Dawson Road and Townline in Orangeville,” say Police. “Two males entered the business and demanded cigarettes and cash. One male brandished a hand gun. The two males left on foot with the cigarettes and cash prior to police arrival.

Suspect # 1

Male, white, early 20s, thin build, 6’2, dark hair

Tear drop under his left eye, blue in colour, approximately pea sized

Wearing a grey puffer style jacket, grey toque, white mask, dark pants & black gloves

Suspect # 2

Male, white, mid to late 30s, medium build, 5’11, scruffy facial hair, dark hair

Beige plaid jacket, a white toque with stripes and a black mask

If you can identify the suspects or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

AMAZON FRAUD warning

The South Simcoe Police Service wants to make the public aware of recent scams involving fake Amazon employees.

“One complainant received an email that appeared legitimate from ‘Amazon’ stating the person had a refund and requesting her banking information and Social Insurance Number,” say Police. “Another victim received an automated phone call from ‘Amazon’ asking if she had made a particular purchase. The call instructed the victim to press 1 for yes and 2 for no. The victim pressed 2 and was told by a fake investigator to transfer money to an overseas account to help catch culprits who had supposedly hacked her account.”

March is Fraud Prevention Month. Here are some tips to help protect yourself from scams:

If it feels wrong, it probably is. Hang up or delete.

Do not press a number or click on a link before verifying the source.

Never provide personal information to an unknown caller or email.

Messages via phone, email or text that have a sense of urgency and are asking you to take immediate action are red flags.

When it comes to fraud, knowledge is power. Learn about the latest scams by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at bit.ly/anti_fraud

If you receive a suspicious call, email or text from “Amazon” report it to police, Amazon or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. amzn.to/36egpN5

