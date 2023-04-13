“Let’s do this” Love of performing arts leads Caledon residents to start production company

Auditions for “Something Rotten” are happening this weekend

By Zachary Roman

Passion for the performing arts is the driving force behind a new theatre production company in Caledon.

Lucy Todish and John Thomas have both lived in Caledon for over 20 years. They saw the opportunity to bring musical theatre to Caledon by founding a new production company, and that’s exactly what they did last month.

Todish has always had a passion for the performing arts, whether it was watching or volunteering in productions her daughter was in. She met Thomas, an experienced director, through one of the shows she was volunteering for.

The pair started a friendship, bonding over their mutual love of performing arts. The idea to start their own production company actually began as a bit of a joke between them.

“Finally, [we] did it,” said Todish. “We both kind of went, ‘What are we waiting for? Let’s do this.’”

Todish and Thomas’ non-profit production company is called Over the Footlight Productions, and is also partnered with the Stage Academy Theatre Association. Ward 5 Councillor Tony Rosa is also involved in the project, and Todish said partnering with him has been amazing as he’s brought in so much connection to the community.

“He gave us some really good guidance on how to start it,” said Todish. “It just kind of all came into place when we opened up those discussions with Tony and let him know what we were going to do.”

Coming up with a name for their production company didn’t take too long for Todish and Thomas. They wanted something that would resonate with people in the community.

Footlights are a row of lights that sit across the bottom of the stage that highlight the actors on the boards.

“Over the Footlight to us meant we would be the production company that will produce amazing stage performances over the footlights,” said Todish.

It also speaks to the company’s mission to highlight local talent.

After coming up with a name, Todish and Thomas started thinking about what their first production would be. They quickly landed on “Something Rotten”, which is set in the 1590s. It’s a funny show that follows the lives of two brothers who are struggling playwrights trying their best to compete with William Shakespeare.

“We wanted something that was very high energy… it’ll be full of comedy and dance and singing and great costumes,” said Todish.

Auditions for Something Rotten are happening this weekend at two different times (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.) on April 15 at the Albion Bolton Community Centre. Call-backs will take place the following day, April 16, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Todish said she’s encouraging people to come out and audition; she and Thomas want to see as many people as possible coming out to share their talents.

“John and I are really passionate about this opportunity and what we’re bringing to the community,” said Todish.

To inquire about volunteering for the theatre company, interested parties can email overthefootlight@gmail.com.

