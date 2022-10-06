Current & Past Articles » Letters

Legacies, Lessons and Leadership

October 5, 2022   ·   0 Comments

by ALLAN THOMPSON

On Friday, the Town of Caledon and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations will sign a historic agreement that will further strengthen the binds between us.

The lead up to this has been years in the making; back in 2016 when I was still somewhat of a new Mayor, Caledon resident and well known community historian Heather Broadbent told me about that the 200 Anniversary of the Ajentance Treaty would be in 2018 and how would the Town celebrate and mark this milestone.

I have to admit that I didn’t know that much about the Treaty, the Anniversary or about the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations, but I knew that I had to learn more.

Two years, several meetings and conversations later I was so very proud to present Chief Stacey Laforme with a Wampum Belt at the 2018 Caledon Day Celebration in honour of the 200th Anniversary of the Ajentance Treaty.

Fast forward four years and one global pandemic later, and we are ready to sign an agreement that puts on paper the wampum promises made.

As my time as Mayor is coming to a close, I can say that the signing of this agreement and the work we have done with our indigenous partners is a legacy I am extremely proud of.

 Fall for Caledon

Harvest time in our Town is beautiful and bountiful. From the spectacular fall colours to the farm markets featuring local goods, it’s easy to see why so many people visit and Fall for Caledon!

Why not be a local tourist and plan exploring and experiencing your home Town. For a list of things to do in Caledon at this special time of the year: www.visitcaledon.ca.



         

