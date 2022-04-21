Jack Ride coming back to Caledon on May 28

By Robert Belardi

The popular, annual Jack Ride is making its return to Caledon on May 28.

The ride is a concerted effort to empower youth and focus on changing mental health narratives and disparities. It has been in Caledon for double-digit years and is finally coming back for an in-person event.

In May, riders have an option to attend in-person or to participate virtually. For those entering in person, it will begin at Caledon Ski Club at 8:00 a.m.

“We have a 25, 50, 100, 125-kilometre rides. The 100- and 125-kilometre folks will go out first. And then the 50 and 25, so we all come back at the same time. Everyone’s ride is done at noon,” said Major Events Intern at Jack.org Chloe Boutros.

“We have about one-thousand people in person this year. Last year, virtually, we had 1,500 I believe. But this year we’re capped for people in person and we’re hoping to have around 500 virtual folks.”

Registrations for the event are ongoing. Boutros, recommends to register for the in-person ride as fast as possible. The virtual registration will end the day of the event.

In 2010, Jack.org began when 18-year-old boy Jack Windeler committed suicide at Queens University.

His parents Eric Windeler and Sandra Hanington began a memorial fund through Kids Help Phone and it sparked The Jack Project from there. At the time, 70 people, including cyclist Peter Oyler, came out to support the cause.

From then on, The Jack Ride grew and it is now the largest youth mental health ride.

If you are interested in registering or simply want to make a donation, please visit jack.org for more information.

