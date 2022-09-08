Inspirational Speaker series coming to restaurant north of Caledon

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Caledon Citizen Staff

Joy Foster’s mission is to inspire people.

A motivational speaker, talk show host, mentor and more, Foster said she’s been in the business of helping people for a long time.

In September and October, she’s hosting a series of three speaking engagements at Ms. Mitchell’s Restaurant, an upscale establishment about 20 minutes north of Caledon.

The first event, being held on September 18 from 12 to 2:30 p.m., is called “Discovering How Beautiful You Really Are.”

Foster said people often compare themselves to each other, especially during the pandemic when people were stuck inside comparing themselves to people on social media. Foster said she wants to help women be happy with who they are and learn to accept positivity.

The second event, being held on October 2 at the same time, is called “Challenging Yourself Always.” Attendees to this event will be receiving homework, challenges from Foster around bettering themselves. She said if people don’t take care of themselves, they’ll have nothing left to give back to their community.

Foster said she wants to inspire people to put goals in place to achieve their dreams.

The third and final event in the series is on October 30, again from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and is called “Getting Out of Your Boat.” Foster said this event will be all about inspiring people to get out of their comfort zone and reach their goals.

Tickets for all three events are available on Foster’s website, kimberlite.ca.

