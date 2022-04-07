IMPAIRED DRIVING

Over this past weekend, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation.

“On April 3, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single vehicle into the ditch in the area of Old School Road and Heart Lake Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “While on scene, officers formed grounds to believe that the driver’s ability were impaired. The driver was arrested and taken to an OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Manavjot Saini, 29, of Caledon, was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 13, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charges have not been proven.

“On the same day, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a fail to remain collision on Kingsview Drive in the Town of Caledon. While on scene, the officer suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, and asked for a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to an OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Patrick Price, 26, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 16, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Both involved vehicles were impounded for seven days and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Every year, the OPP responds to thousands of preventable collisions that are attributed to the Big Four (seat belts, distracted driving, speeding, and impaired driving). Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM BEING A VICTIM OF AUTO THEFT

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to take this opportunity to share some important reminders to best protect yourself from vehicle thefts.

“Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen,” say Police. “Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy FOB information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term is ‘relay thefts’ and it involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicles legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.”

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night – refer to your car manual for instructions;

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible); and,

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

“If you see unusual activity in your community, report it to police. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.”

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Major Crime Unit have laid charges in connection to a sexual assault case.

Police believe there may be more victims.

“The investigation has revealed that numerous incidents occurred involving three young female victims,” say Police. “The victims were all contacted and befriended on social media. Platforms that were used are Instagram, discord, X-box live and snapchat. Known online username ‘emptygoatdemon’.”

As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Curtis Gamble, of Innisfil, has been charged with the following:

Produce Child Pornography

Sexual Assault (X 4)

Threaten to cause bodily harm/death

Forcible Confinement

Choking overcome Resistance

Distribute Child Pornography (X2)

Criminal Harassment (X2)

Child Luring (X2)

Invitation to Sexual Touching (X2)

Make Explicit Material Available to a Child under 16

The accused is currently being held pending a bail hearing on April 4, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.”

Said Detective Sergeant Sarah Vance of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit: “The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit are often tasked to investigate serious offences against persons. The Unit is dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims of crime while offering them assistance throughout both of the investigative and court processes. If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, please do not hesitate to contact the police for assistance. Officers are trained to support victims during what is often the most difficult time of their lives.”

In addition to the Major Crime Unit, the OPP has a team of dedicated officers within the Victim Response Support Unit (VRSU). Members of the VRSU provide oversight and guidance to investigators throughout domestic violence and sexual assault investigations to ensure a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach.

