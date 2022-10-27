IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

October 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision with impaired operation.

“On October 16, 2022, at approximately 12:31 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road near Coleraine Drive in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Injuries were minor in nature. During the initial investigation, it was determined that a driver had fled the scene on foot. With the assistance of OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) as well as Peel Regional Police, the driver was located at a nearby storage yard. The driver was placed under arrest for impaired operation and transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and for breath tests to be conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Gursimran Singh, 21, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Failure to stop after accident

Public mischief

The involved vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 29, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence.”

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

“On September 17, 2022, at approximately 9:53 a.m., Caledon OPP entered into a stolen vehicle investigation,” say Police. “The vehicle was reported stolen from the Toronto area and was believed to be located at a storage facility in the Town of Caledon.

“Uniform members, with the assistance of Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, located the storage locker and authored a search warrant. Once the authorization was granted, the search was conducted, and a stolen vehicle was recovered.”

On October 13, 2022, as a result of the investigation, Kimo Christie, 26, of Welland, was charged with:

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 29, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

“Caledon OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the Region and across the province. If you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police by calling 911. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

“When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

“Caledon OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.”

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

Readers Comments (0)