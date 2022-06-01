IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

June 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged six drivers with impaired operation related charges over this past Victoria Day long weekend.

“The first incident was on May 20, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. where officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Dixie Road and Boston Mills Road,” say Police. “At that time, a vehicle entered the area and met with an officer. Under the Mandatory Alcohol Screening law, a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was demanded. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to an OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.

Harpreet Thiara, 34, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“On May 22, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., Caledon was alerted of a single motor vehicle into the ditch in the area of Dixie Road and Olde Baseline Road. Officers responded and located the vehicle. Since the officer suspected the driver’s abilities to be impaired, a demand for a breath sample into an ADS was made. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to the Caledon OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Ibrahim Khan, 28, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“Less than two hours later, at approximately 5:10 a.m., a local resident on Innis Lake Road near Old Church Road contacted Caledon OPP to advise that a vehicle was parked on their driveway and the driver was sleeping. Officers responded and met with the driver. Grounds were formed to make an arrest for impaired operation. The driver was taken to the Caledon OPP detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Theodore Dji Foka, 45, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The charges have not been proven.

“On the same day at approximately 6:28 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle into the ditch in the area of Humber Station Road and Patterson Sideroad. Officers located the vehicle and met with the driver. A breath sample into an ASD was demanded since officers suspected impaired abilities. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to the Caledon OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Nicole Havers, 42, of Belleville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“On May 23, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to a restaurant in Caledon Village. It was reported that a vehicle entered the drive-thru and the occupants had open alcohol. Officers located the vehicle; and while interacting with the driver, suspected their abilities to be impaired. A demand for a breath sample into an ASD was made.”

As a result of the investigation, Dilanrajh Uthayachandran, 32, of Dundalk, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The five above accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 4, 2022, to answer to the charges.

“Lastly, on May 23, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., a single motor vehicle collision was reported on Hurontario Street near Mayfield Road and the occupants were observed fleeing the scene. Officers located the vehicle and the driver/passenger. Since the officer formed grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired, they were arrested for impaired operation.”

As a result of the investigation, Cole Tilley, 25, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Failure to comply with release order

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts

Use pate not authorized for vehicle

Fail to remain

Driving while under suspension

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Drivers are reminded that the Mandatory Alcohol Screening law allows police with an approved alcohol screening device to demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver without having reasonable suspicion that a driver is alcohol impaired.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

VICTORIA DAY ROAD SAFETY

RESULTS

Officers from the Caledon OPP laid a total of 325 charges during Canada Road Safety Week (May 17-23, 2022).

The results are as follows:

Impaired driving: 9

Drive while prohibited: 2

Fail to yield: 1

Careless driving: 6

Speeding: 218

Stunt driving: 7

Seatbelt: 73

Distracted driving: 9

“The OPP remains committed to saving lives on roads, waterways, and trails,” say Police. “Everyone plays a part in road safety. The Region of Peel also has a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and injuries while increasing mobility and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. It’s called ‘Vision Zero’ and is summarized as ‘no loss of life is acceptable due to a motor vehicle collision.’ Enforcement is one of the four action items as part of the initiative.”

KAYE MURDER REMAINS UNSOLVED

Veronica Kaye was a typical, fun-loving 18-year-old teenager, say Police.

On November 7, 1980, she left her grandmother’s apartment on Markland Drive in Etobicoke and boarded a Mississauga Transit bus to Square One Mall.

“She stopped on the way at Cherish Photography on Hensall Circle and met with a friend. That was the last time anyone saw Veronica alive. She disappeared without a trace. Eleven months later, her body was found in an isolated wooded area on Humber Station Road in Caledon. This case remains unsolved.

“Hoping to spark new tips from the public, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has produced another episode of the OPP investigative Lens – Unsolved Video Series.

“For Veronica’s family, the pain is still real and they long for answers,” say Police. “In a renewed plea, the family asks the public to come forward if they know anything, or anyone who could be connected to Veronica’s brutal murder.”

If anyone has any information contact OPP Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

Readers Comments (0)