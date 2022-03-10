IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

March 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired driving while conducting speed enforcement.

“On March 8, 2022, at approximately 6:03 p.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 9 in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “A vehicle was stopped for speeding. During the interaction, the officer suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired and asked for a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken to an OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Consequently, Jason SU, 52, of Scarborough was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 19, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charges have not been proven.

“Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. The risk is increased when combined with all forms of aggressive driving such as racing, stunt driving, speeding, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage. It all places drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

“If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

IMPERSONATION SCAMS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) and Serious Fraud Office Ontario (SFO), in concert with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are launching the annual Fraud Prevention Month campaign.

This year›s national fraud prevention campaign will focus on impersonation scams and various frauds that prey upon vulnerable consumers and businesses. A majority of the scams and frauds involve an aspect of impersonation, with suspects posing as a trusted individual in order to steal victims› money or personal information.

2021 was an historic year for frauds reported to the CAFC and OPP. According to the CAFC, reported losses have totalled $379 million, a dramatic increase from $164 million in losses in 2020. Ontario residents represented $142 million of the over $379 million in losses reported to the CAFC in 2021. It is estimated that only 5% of victims report their frauds to law enforcement or the CAFC.

Fraud Prevention Month will focus on highlighting some of the top reported scams from 2021, including investment scams, spear phishing (Business Email Compromise), extortion, service scams, phishing and more.

WORKPLACE ACCIDENT

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious worksite injury in the Town of Mono.

“On March 8, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a seriously injured male at a worksite on Highway 9 in the area of 3rd Line, in the Town of Mono,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that a log that was loaded on a truck had rolled out, striking the male.

“The male was transported via ambulance to a local area hospital but later transported via air Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre with life threatening injuries.”

The Ontario Ministry of Labour (MOL) has been notified.

Readers Comments (0)