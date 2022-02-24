IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

February 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired driving.

“On February 10, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Caledon OPP was alerted of a vehicle in the ditch after driving through a guard rail in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and King Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Minor injuries were sustained and both the driver and the occupant were transported to a local hospital.

“Officers formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired driving and breath tests were conducted at the hospital.”

As a result of the police investigation, Sherene Philip, 35, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

Operator while impaired

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 28, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists that drivers that are 21 and under as well as drivers of any age (with G1, G2, M1, or M2 licences) must not have any presence of alcohol or drugs when behind the wheel. This is commonly referred to as the ‘zero BAC’ or ‘zero-tolerance’ rule. This zero-tolerance rule also applies to commercial vehicle drivers.”

POOR ROAD CONDITIONS OVER FAMILY DAY WEEKEND

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple collisions over this past Family Day long weekend.

For the period of February 18 to 22, 2022, a total of 55 collisions were reported in the Town of Caledon. Luckily, no serious injuries were sustained. Following police investigations, some drivers are now facing some significant criminal charges.

“On February 19, 2022, at approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch in the area of Highway 10 and King Street,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. Since the officers suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, they were asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device.”

As a result of the police investigation, Dana Cheetham, 29, of Mono was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 5, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“On the same day, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road. The two drivers exited their vehicles to exchange information when they were hit by a third vehicle. One person sustained minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was charged with careless driving.

“On February 20, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., several vehicles were stuck in a snow drift in the area of Mayfield Road and Chinguacousy Road. Two drivers got into an argument due to a minor collision. One driver threatened to shoot the other with a firearm located in the truck of the vehicle. The driver left the scene and was later located and arrested by officers. No firearm was found.”

As a result of the police investigation, a 31-year-old from Etobicoke was charged with:

Assault

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 2, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to remind motorist that the leading cause of collisions that occur during the winter months is poor driving, not poor driving conditions. Slow down, stay alert and stay in control – these simple steps will go a long way in reducing the number of winter weather-related collisions on our roads.

“In bad weather, if you do not need to travel, stay at home. If you do need to drive, adjust your driving accordingly. Allow extra time travelling to and from destinations and leave ample space between yourself and the car in front of you. If you experience trouble or involved in a collision, if possible, park your vehicle well off the roadway and stay in vehicle until help arrives.”

Readers Comments (0)