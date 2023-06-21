Imagine

June 21, 2023

by SHERALYN ROMAN

The word “imagine” literally means everything in my humble opinion because it means to imagine anything and everything; that “all things are possible,” that hate doesn’t exist but unicorns do. It gives us permission to imagine a world that is a better place and guess what? Imagination (combined with a ton of hard work, grit and determination) allows us not only to imagine that better place but to create it, too. We have a lot of work to do in Caledon and by “we” I mean all of us – citizens, Councillors, Town staff, even the Region of Peel while it still exists. With strong Mayor powers on the horizon, greedy developers and quarry conglomerates already knocking at our door and a Premier who wants our land for housing “greenbelt be damned,” we need every ounce of imagination we have to find ways to make Caledon a better place to live, work and play.

We can start by taking collective responsibility for our own actions, our own driving habits, and not just our own homes but also our neighbourhoods. If we want the places we live in to be better, we have to do better. That means the collective “we” must take action in more meaningful ways than simply posting videos of kids ringing doorbells late at night and running away, or copping an attitude on every selfie a politician posts while at an event with some sour grapes comment like, “wish they actually did some work instead of just posting pics all the time.” I ask you – if your local Councillor did not show up to a community event that was carefully and thoughtfully planned out for the enjoyment of the community, what then would you say? I bet something along the lines of “Councillor ‘X’ was a no show again, typical….only shows up at election time.” I know this to be true because I see it in action all the damn time. You know what I don’t see? Anyone, ever, saying thank you to the Town, to Councillors or even to Town staff for a job well done and believe me, every once in a while, they do get it right.

As shared a couple of weeks ago, if there are significant driving challenges in Southfields, and there are, first look at your own behaviour and that of your children. Are you driving too fast? Are they? Do you come to a full stop at every stop sign? Parents in school zones: do you park where you are supposed to park? I’ve been the school drop off parent and sometimes (not always) but sometimes, the absolute worst offenders were other parents! Now, do I think the Town, the police and others also play a role in ensuring traffic safety? You bet! That’s why I think your neighbourhood needs to not only demand action but participate in that action alongside everyone else who should be at the table and who can play a valuable role in mitigating the traffic nightmare there. Get organized! So, I can imagine a Southfields where everyone is safe and can walk to Butter and Cup – including the seniors who live so close they can taste it but can’t imagine walking there due to safety concerns.

Next up, Valleywood. The south end of Caledon is a disaster and sadly you are not exempt. Traffic is made worse annually with the arrival of soccer season and hundreds of families descending on the community five nights a week. A poorly-placed speed sign (behind a tree!) won’t slow anyone down and the fact is complaints about this have been heard for years. Even a well-placed sign (I really wouldn’t have thought it would take an engineer to figure out where to put a speed sign) won’t make a huge difference but I like to imagine it would help. So would parking on only one side of the street, another request that has been made repeatedly over the years even by the folks running SCSC back in the day. We imagined opportunities to make the area safer – but we need politicians to apply their imagination also in order to effect change on residents’ behalf

Imagine a world where we took individual ownership for things, even when they were not our fault. Imagine “all the people, sharing all the world…livin’ life in peace.” That might look like taking a shovel to the road to scoop up some dropped organic waste rather than calling the Region of Peel to complain about it. It might look like following the proper channels when you see a dead tree and you’re worried it might topple over and injure someone.

