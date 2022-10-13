Humans driven to make a difference

by Mark Pavilons

“Make a difference today for someone who’s fighting for their tomorrow.” – im Kelly

When we stop making a difference, perhaps it’s time to leave, or at least make a 180.

No one wants to be a dunsel.

I don’t know when I began to fade, like a mid-day shadow. Perhaps I just hid from the sun, more and more.

I think I want to take deeper breaths, soak up the sun on my face until it sets, and maybe smile at strangers a little more.

John F. Kennedy observed that everyone can make a difference and “everyone should try.”

And Mother Teresa noted that if you can’t feed 100 people, feed just one.

And don’t forget to feed yourself, too.

“Nothing compares to you,” Sinead O’Connor announced. Since we are all unique individuals, with unique gifts and talents, I think we owe it to the world to share them. Each one of us is like a poignant character in one massive performance of humankind.

If it were a stage production, perhaps “Humans: The Musical” would be an appropriate title.

Ah, the beauty this would bring to show-goers across the globe, literally!

Can you imagine, if just a dozen or two of us average folks got together to make merry, and make music? It would be marvellous, simply marvellous.

What’s needed these days is a human-chain lifeline, a massive support for those left out in the cold, drowning.

I see us all as integral pieces to one gigantic Jenga puzzle. Remove just one of us, and the whole thing becomes shaky. From the top to the bottom, each piece is vital to the whole.

It’s easy for us to get down, sad, depressed and overburdened. And it’s never easy to push these things aside and move ahead with a bounce in our stride. Oh, but if we could be more like Tigger and less like Eeyore.

I discovered recently that I’m not living up to my part as a human, not for myself or anyone else.

Yes, we’re all bogged down by financial stresses, bills, repairs and more. We work to live.

One gentleman asked me recently what I did for fun, or whether I had any hobbies. Sadly, I said no. That stung a bit.

I have “interests,” and things I like to do, but nothing earth-shattering or overly exciting.

We tend to get caught up in our own little spheres of existence, almost rolling around the floor like a hamster ball.

We work, do errands on our way home, make dinner, tidy the house and in many cases, flop down on the couch in semi-exhaustion.

While I still enjoy sticking my head out the car window like a dog, I refrain, I hold back. But I still smile because it’s funny.

Humans, despite our flaws and weaknesses, have a knack for wit, humour, even the ability to crack a smile or smirk. It’s priceless, really.

Sure, the weight of the world and the mundane things in our lives can take the pop out of our Pop Rocks, but hey. There’s more to life if we stop starring at the ground and lift our heads up.

I’ve made it a point to look around, stop, smell the roses or other flora. I prefer the scents of fresh coffee, chocolate and pretty much any baked good! I try to make our dogs wag their tails because if I were a dog, I’d want to wag all day long, until my wagger was tired.

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Just how do we make a difference?

Well, there are many ways and all you have to do is look around at your friends and neighbours in your community.

A great way to make a positive impact is by volunteering. King is known for its huge volunteer base, and the one-for-all attitude. It’s been shown many times over the past two years as citizens from all walks of like gathered help administer vaccines, support front-line works and even make lunches for other volunteers. It was an amazing thing to witness.

The beauty of it all is that volunteers don’t see themselves as “heroes.” They simply see a need, and help fill it.

One of the best qualities humans can show is altruism. Selfless sacrifices are the key to not only “paying it forward,” but living with meaning. Again, our volunteers give on a regular basis and even up the ante in times of crisis or tragedy. It’s what we do.

I could tell everyone to do what they love and to find their passion in life. That’s much easier said than done. We all want the perfect job, the most amazing and inspiring career. Truth is, it’s a 50/50 split these days. Many, and the number has grown over the past couple of years, no longer have that umph that makes them leap out of bed in the morning. Keep trying is all I can advise.

One thing we often neglect is sharing our own story. Our past – our life experiences – contains many nifty nuggets for others to digest. The best recipients are our family members and our children. It’s important they know where their parents came from, what struggles they endured, and how they emerged triumphant.

Every single one of us has a story, a unique tale to tell. You are your own playwright, director and lead actor. When you share, others tend to be inclined to do the same.

In the end, we all want the same thing, we frail humans. We want peace, and tranquility, and we want everyone to be compassionate, show love and work together.

Touch just one and the ripple in the pond keeps growing.

