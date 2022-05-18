Huge crowd attends Happy Days event in Bolton

May 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

The music was loud, the cars were cool and the Bolton Canadian Tire parking lot was packed on Saturday night, May 14.

From 6 to 10 p.m. that night, the Return to Happy Days event was held by the Caledon Cruisers and Bolton Village Residents Association. Caledon Councillor Annette Groves also helped plan the event.

Rows and rows of classic cars lined the parking lot and a large stage was set up for live bands to play to the crowd. There were loud cheers for Caledon East-based pop-country artist Sylvia Kay who performed covers and original music. Also in the parking lot were a variety of local food trucks and food vendors serving up food and drinks to the crowd.

Anna Tortorici, a volunteer with the Caledon Cruisers, took a minute to talk to the Citizen in between busily selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the Cruisers’ tent. The Caledon Cruisers meet at the Bolton Canadian Tire parking lot every Thursday, she explained. The club has a long history and has been meeting for over 30 years.

The Cruisers raise money for charity when they meet. At the May 14 event, their first of the year, they were raising money for Caledon Meals on Wheels through their 50/50 raffle.

“It’s like a big comeback from COVID,” said Tortorici. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of preparation. This one was the most we’ve done, but it’s so rewarding to see everyone out and enjoying (the event).”

Tortorici said Bolton business Music 21 helped out with sound equipment and services for the event, and even brought a projector to play the Toronto Maple Leafs game. On May 14, it was Game 7 of the Leafs’ playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Councillor Groves attended the event and said she was feeling great about the large turnout and perfect weather. She said she believes strongly in the importance of community events and was happy to see so many people out at one of the first big outdoor events since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Christine Sevigny, Executive Director of Caledon Meals on Wheels, attended the event in Caledon Meals on Wheels’ official vehicle, which was donated by Fines Ford Lincoln in Bolton. She said it was an honour to be chosen by the Caledon Cruisers as the charity to be supported by the Happy Days event.

“We have such a supportive community here in Caledon. The Caledon Cruisers and Annette Groves and the Town (of Caledon) have always been so supportive of us,” said Sevigny. “This is like one of the biggest main events since COVID… and for us to be picked and chosen is truly an honour.”

Sevigny said people had been waiting for such a long time to get out and do something positive, have a good time and enjoy some nice weather. She said people passing by her had been in a great mood, and that she had seen some clients and volunteers. Sevigny said she’d even had people ask her about becoming a volunteer for Caledon Meals on Wheels.

Readers Comments (0)