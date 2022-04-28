Current & Past Articles » Letters

Home show is opportunity to ask questions, says reader

April 28, 2022   ·   0 Comments

This weekend’s Home & Lifestyle Show at the Albion Bolton Community Centre is an opportune time for Caledon residents to ask Dufferin Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones some probing questions, as the MPP will have a booth there.

A major question, of course, is why she supports Premier Doug Ford’s destructive anti-environment agenda. Some examples of that agenda include the relentless promotion of Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, the excessive use of non-appealable Ministerial Zoning Orders, and the undercutting of the regulatory powers of conservation authorities. 

If you believe this government needs to be tossed out in the upcoming provincial election, maybe consider letting her know that you’re not going to vote for her.

The MPP probably won’t be there all weekend, but those same questions can be asked of the people who will be staffing the booth.

Dan O’Reilly

Caledon



         

