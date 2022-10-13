HOME INVASION IN SOUTHFIELDS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to a home invasion in the community of Southfields Village and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify persons of interest.

“On October 8, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a home invasion in progress on Dougall Avenue near Kennedy Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Police arrived minutes later but the suspects had already departed. The preliminary investigation revealed that the residence was forcibly entered, and valuables were demanded. Minor injuries were sustained during the incident.

“Using video surveillance, two vehicles were identified, a white sedan and a red SUV. The licence plate numbers are unknown.”

During the investigation, the photo, left, was obtained for persons of interest in connection to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

The OPP is committed to protecting the public, keeping the peace, upholding the law and preserving public safety.

The effects of crime can be emotionally and physically devastating. If you or someone you know need support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

“In August 2022, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) began a drug trafficking investigation in the community of Bolton,” say Police. “The investigation led officers to author a warrant for two locations, which was granted.

“On October 5, 2022, the Caledon CSCU, with the assistance from members of neighbouring CSCUs including Dufferin, Nottawasaga, Collingwood, OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Toronto Police Emergency Task Force (EFT), executed the warrant.”

As a result of the investigation, Shakkoi Phillips-Grandison, 28, of Etobicoke was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Percocet

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Traffick in a Schedule I substance – Fentanyl

Possession of Proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 12, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, contact police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

BOMB THREAT

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Members of the Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment are investigating a bomb threat incident involving Mayfield Secondary School.

“On October 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., members of the Caledon OPP received information regarding threats of a bomb at Mayfield Secondary School, as well as a threat of a bomb at the Walmart adjacent to the school, resulting in the evacuation of both Mayfield Secondary School and Walmart,” say Police.

“Emergency services including the Peel Regional Police, Caledon and Brampton Fire Services, and Peel Region Paramedic services assisted with the evacuations and resulting road closures.”

Members of the Caledon OPP conducted a search of Mayfield Secondary School. No explosives were located and officers have since cleared the location.

“The safety of our communities is our number one priority and we would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding in this matter,” say Police. “The Caledon OPP continue to investigate. Anyone with knowledge of this incident are encouraged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 and not have to appear in court. You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca

OPERATION IMPACT

Operation Impact (October 7, 2022 – October 10, 2022) kept officers busy across Central Region on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patrolled roadways, trails, and waterways, as they worked throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend to help keep our roadways safe for everyone.

“As part of this national, annual traffic safety campaign, officers conducted targeted enforcement and provided education on speeding, seatbelts, distracted and drug/alcohol impaired driving,” say Police.

As a result, a total of 1328 charges were laid.

Operation Impact Central Region Breakdown:

TOTAL CHARGES – 1328

Speeding Charges – 782

Seatbelt Charges – 31

Distracted Driving Charges – 4

Impaired Driving Charges – 28

Stunt/Racing charges – 21

LLCA (Liquor Licence Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 4

CAA (Cannabis Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 5

CAIA (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act) – 72

ORVA (Off-road Vehicles Act) Charges – 3

CSA-SVR (Canada Shipping Act – Small Vessel Regulations) – 1

Other Criminal Code Traffic Charges – 6

Other Provincial Traffic Charges – 371

Excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users. Numerous friends and family missed their loved ones at their Thanksgiving long weekend gatherings this year, with the death toll on Central Region Ontario Provincial Police – (OPP) patrolled roadways reaching 50 as we headed into October, up nearly 50% compared to the same time last year.

“It’s important we remember, there is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line.”

Please slow down, drive cautiously, courteously, and report dangerous drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.

