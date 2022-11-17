Holiday adoption campaign kicks off at SPCA

By Paula Brown

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society have launched their holiday adoption campaign in the hopes of changing the lives of many animals this festive season.

The annual holiday initiative, “iAdopt for the Holidays”, kicked off on Monday, November 14, at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres across the province, and looks to give as many animals as possible the gift of a forever loving home.

“There are so many ways to get involved in iAdopt for the Holidays and change the life of an animal this holiday season,” said Dawn Lyons, Manager for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

“If you aren’t in a position to adopt, you can make a real difference in [an] animal’s life by making a donation to help provide them with the care, shelter, and love they deserve.”

With many people enjoying time off during the holidays and families home together, the SPCA said the holiday season is the perfect time to welcome an animal and help them settle into their new home.

According to the Ontario SPCA, last year close to 600 animals from across the province found loving homes during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign.

As part of the holiday adoption campaign, the Ontario SPCA has partnered with Swiffer to provide every adopter with a “Get Pet Ready Guide”, that features tips and tricks on how to care for your new furry friend. Adopters will also be given the Swiffer Duster Pet Heavy Duty Starter Kit to help get their homes ready.

Individuals who have already adopted an animal can still take part in the holiday campaign by helping promote the benefits of adoptions through entering Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest.

Participants will be eligible to win weekly prizes, items from Swiffer, and a grand prize awarded to the pet with the most votes. Pet photos can be entered at www.iadopt.ca.

Those interested can also help change an animals life this holiday season by donating to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, or, new this year, adopt-it-forward by covering the adoption fee for an animal who may be overlooked by potential adopters because they are a senior or have special needs.

The SPCA’s holiday adoption campaign will run until December 25.

To change an animal’s life during iAdopt for the Holidays, visit www.iadopt.ca.

