Headline News

Hockey night raises $86K for Headwaters hospital 

August 18, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By James Matthews 

Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon added a fair chunk of change to the coffers at the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. 

A group of National Hockey League (NHL) and local players laced skates for a charity game on August 10 at the Teen Ranch rink. 

The effort raised $86,000 for the hospital’s fundraising arm. 

Players who locked horns on the ice included former NHL stars Brett Ritchie, Nick Ritchie, Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh, and Andrew Mangiapane, as well as other local elite players. 

Team Dufferin won the action-packed game 8-4, led by celebrity coaches Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills, who is also Mayor of Shelburne, and Orangeville Councillor Joe Andrews. 

Team Caledon was led by bench bosses Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson and Jennifer Innis, Regional Councillor of Wards 3 and 4. 

“I’m thrilled with the success of the inaugural year of Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon and how our community came together to raise $86,000 for our local hospital,” said Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, the event’s organizer. 

He said it was a collective effort that made for an exciting night. 

“The outpouring of support for this sold-out event was incredible,” Seeback said. 

“Everyone who bought game and prize tickets; the local NHL and elite players who wowed the spectators; the sponsors; and the volunteers all contributed to the tremendous success of the evening.” 

The family-friendly evening also delivered fun activities and outstanding prizes for everyone in attendance, which included “Chuck a Puck” with Joel Osmond taking home a signed Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. 

Three lucky winners won raffle prizes ranging from an Air Canada round trip for two, Twenty-One Pilots concert tickets, and four tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game. 

“After more than two years of the pandemic, it was wonderful for our community to be enjoying a fun, exciting evening together celebrating Canada’s favourite pastime, while supporting a fantastic cause,” said Seeback. 

“I’m already looking forward to Hockey Night 2023.” 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hockey night raises $86K for Headwaters hospital 

By James Matthews  Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon added a fair chunk of change to the coffers at the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.  A group of ...

Rising stars: Two more Caledon youth to compete in CNE talent show 

By Zachary Roman  Angelina Lucien, 13, is a dancer  Angelina Lucien has been tap dancing for ten years.  Now 13 years of age, Lucien began ...

Cheltenham woman, a Holocaust survivor, pens memoir 

By Zachary Roman  Margalith Esterhuizen was born in Romania in 1927 to a Jewish family. In 1941, Esterhuizen and her family were forced from their ...

Rising Stars: Young Caledon talent to perform at CNE talent show

By Zachary Roman Serena Kuang is just 10 years old and will perform in front of a huge crowd A dedicated Caledon girl is ready ...

Festival was held on August 6 and 7 at two different Caledon locations

By Zachary Roman On August 7, the covered outdoor performance space at the Alton Mill Arts Centre was packed. A sold-out crowd of spectators came ...

Local hospice recognized for top service standards

By Zachary Roman The continued hard work of those at Bethell Hospice is being recognized. Bethell Hospice has received accreditation status for a three-year term ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support