Healthcare system is being “pushed to the brink”

May 31, 2023

Ontario’s healthcare system has been pushed to the brink. This is an emergency, but it’s not an accident. The Ford government is systematically underfunding our healthcare system so they can sell off services to the highest bidder.

Ontario can increase not-for-profit healthcare, but Ford wants to put profits ahead of people.

Look at the disaster of our nursing homes during the pandemic. For profit homes did much worse than publicly run homes.

People’s lives at stake.

Audrey Partington

Brampton



         

