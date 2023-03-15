Healthcare moves will “divide the system even further”

The idea of privatizing medical care, to save the public system is all about one thing and that is profit. It has nothing to do creating a better system for all.

Long term home care is a perfect example of what happens when profit is considered ahead of care. There were more seniors that died in privately-run long-term care homes than in publicly run homes. The fact that this very same government has turned around and given more funding to those very same private long-term residences is hugely concerning.

As for the Premier’s promise to have us pay only with our health card not our credit card, I truly find that hard to believe. This is same Premier who said he would never touch the Greenbelt.

Funny how that changed so quickly.

Odds are this government will more likely give the best service to those who can pay top dollar, and the rest of us, we will be out of luck.

It is all about trust. It is all about his record. This is the very same premier who refuses to pay public health care workers a decent wage.

His record strongly suggests privately run organizations take top priority. Highway 413 is a perfect example. Private interest over the interest of the general public.

Health privatization will not help our publicly funded system it will divide the system even further.



William Henderson

Caledon

