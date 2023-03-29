Current & Past Articles » Letters

Government “underspending”?

March 29, 2023   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I am having trouble giving any credit to the people who are using the term “Government Underspending.” Did they not take Economics 101 in school?

If a homeowner wanted to put in a pool and cabana and budgeted $100,000 to do this and then was able to do exactly what they planned for $85,000, did they underspend or save money? In the case of our Provincial government, which is currently one of the most indebted governments of all time as a result of decades of mismanagement of our money, are now spending in the red (more and more debt). So, when they do what they said they were going to do and are able to do it for less money than budgeted for, and not putting us any further in dept, why are we calling this “underspending” rather than “fiscal accountability”?

Brian Perras
Caledon



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Labour of love: Caledon man making maple syrup the old-school way

Old School Sap Co. was founded in 2019 by Thomas Pigeon By Zachary Roman Thomas Pigeon first began making his own maple syrup 20 years ...

Caledon artists bloom at spring exhibition: Artists proud to display work at Wild & Free opening reception on March 25

By Zachary Roman Local artists were recently tasked with expressing their interpretation of the words wild and free. This resulted in many interesting pieces on ...

Plan, zoning amendments requested for below-water table limestone quarry

By Zachary Roman CBM Aggregates, owned by Votorantim Cimentos, wants to build a below-water table limestone quarry north of Alton. Votorantim Cimentos is the largest ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support