Government “underspending”?

March 29, 2023

OUR READERS WRITE

I am having trouble giving any credit to the people who are using the term “Government Underspending.” Did they not take Economics 101 in school?

If a homeowner wanted to put in a pool and cabana and budgeted $100,000 to do this and then was able to do exactly what they planned for $85,000, did they underspend or save money? In the case of our Provincial government, which is currently one of the most indebted governments of all time as a result of decades of mismanagement of our money, are now spending in the red (more and more debt). So, when they do what they said they were going to do and are able to do it for less money than budgeted for, and not putting us any further in dept, why are we calling this “underspending” rather than “fiscal accountability”?

Brian Perras

Caledon

