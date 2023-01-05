GOOD SAMARITAN ROBBED

Officers from the Caledon OPP’s Major Crime Unit would like to make residents aware of a robbery that focused on the helping nature of motorists that took place on Olde Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:55 p.m. a motorist observed what they thought was a broken-down vehicle and stranded motorist on Olde Base Line Road between Kennedy Road and Highway 10,” say Police. “As the motorist approached, a male moved out into the road and motioned for the motorist to stop. When the motorist stopped two other males approached armed with knives.

“The motorist was robbed of his motor vehicle, a blue 2018 Audi S5L sedan. The motorist was not injured in the confrontation.”

The suspects are described as:

Light skinned black male, slender build, approximately 5’10” tall, wearing all black

Black male, medium build, approximately 6’ tall, wearing all black

Black male, medium build, approximately 6’ tall, wearing all black

The vehicle that was used as a stranded vehicle was an older model black Honda Civic.

Caledon residents and motorists are asked to stay vigilant if they choose to stop to assist a motorist.

“Instead of stopping, residents and motorists can contact the OPP by dialing *OPP (*677) on their mobile phones to report the disabled or suspicious vehicles. Using a mobile device to report issues to the police will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device.”

If you have any information about this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES

FOLLOWING PICKUP AT POLICE DETACHMENT

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) recovered a stolen vehicle and seized numerous pieces of stolen property and drugs in the Town of Caledon.

“On Thursday, December 22, 2022, a driver came to pick up a friend from the OPP Caledon Detachment,” say Police. “A member of the Caledon OPP CSCU observed the vehicle and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the month. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle the driver of the stolen vehicle made intentional contact with a police vehicle and attempted to flee. Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and arrest the driver and occupant.

“Evidence of drug trafficking, and stolen items were recovered from the subject and vehicle.”

As a result of the investigation two suspects were arrested and charged.

Joseph Navarro, 53, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Flight from Police

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of Stolen Identity Document

Possession of Stolen Credit Card

Trena Parsons, 39, from Fenelon Township has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Stolen Identity Document

Possession of Stolen Credit Card

All accused persons are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in March.

The charges have not been proven.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on Airport Road in Caledon East, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Airport Road and Leamster Trail,” say Police. “The driver was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.”

Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation.

Airport Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash camera footage is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

PROPERTY RECOVERED

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Caledon resulting in the recovery of stolen property.

“In November 2022, Caledon CSCU began an investigation into possible stolen vehicles being stored at an address in Caledon,” say Police. “In December 2022, several thefts from motor vehicles were reported in Caledon. Suspects made purchases using credit cards stolen from the thefts from motor vehicles. CSCU investigated and determined that the suspect vehicle matched a vehicle CSCU had observed at the property in Caledon suspected of containing stolen vehicles.

“On December 29, 2022 CSCU officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mount Hope Road in Caledon. CSCU recovered stolen items that were taken during thefts from vehicles as well as a replica firearm. CSCU also recovered a stolen vehicle located on the property.”

Rachel McCartny, 34, from Caledon, has been charged with:

Fail to comply with Release Order – X2

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – X4

Possession of Stolen Identity Document

Possession of Stolen Credit Card

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Drive Under Suspension

Deface License Plate

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon residents are reminded not to leave wallets, credit cards or other pieces of banking or identification in their unattended vehicles.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment say they are appreciative of members of the public who assisted with reporting impaired drivers leading to the arrest of several motorists in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, December 26, at approximately 5:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Charleston Side Road and McLaren Drive for a vehicle that had been involved in a collision and left the scene,” say Police. “When officers arrived, the vehicle had been left on the side of the road and the driver fled into the surrounding area. Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver, who after further investigation found to be impaired by drug.”

Melissa Hamilton, 39, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Drug

Fail to Remain at Collision

The charges have not been proven.

“Later on Monday evening, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch near Mississauga Road and Old School Road. The driver, who was located a short time later and arrested, had left the scene of the collision.”

Diljot Bajwa, 18, from Brampton has been charged with:

Operate a Motor Vehicle with over 80mgs of alcohol

Fail to Remain at Collision

Young Driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration above Zero

Drive with Liquor Readily Available

The charges have not been proven.

“On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m. a motorist observed a severely damaged motor vehicle that had been in a motor vehicle collision and continued to drive Heartlake Road near Mayfield Road. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.”

Shubert Singh, 21, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Alcohol

Operate a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the motorists that recognized something was amiss and contacted the police. Taking the time to report impaired driving saves lives.”

“On Friday, December 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on Alderbrook Court in Caledon for the report of a vehicle into a house. There were no injuries in the collision and the house was deemed to still be structurally sound.”

Sharlene Brown, 37, from Caledon, has been charged with:

Refuse to Comply with Demand for Breath Sample

The charge has not been proven.

“On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 6:55 a.m. officers attended the scene of a single vehicle collision near the intersection on Chinguacousy Road near Mayfield Road,” say Police. “When officers arrived the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment was arrested.”

Divjot Brar, 21, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operate a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

The charges have not been proven.

“Later on Saturday evening, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Healey Road and Innis Lake Road. The driver of the vehicle was injured in the collision and transported to hospital where officers continued the investigation.”

Asfand Yar, 28, from Caledon, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The charge has not been proven.

“On Friday, December 30, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m. a member of the Caledon community observed what they believed to be an impaired driver in the area of McPherson Road and called police. Officers were able to locate and stop the motor vehicle a short time later. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. The driver was transported back to the Caledon Detachment where breath samples were taken. The driver registered breath sample readings over 4 times the legal limit. The legal limit for alcohol in a person’s body is 80 milligrams in Ontario.”

As a result of the investigation a 40-year-old resident from Caledon has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operate a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in March 2023.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the witnesses who contacted the police. Taking the time to report impaired driving saves lives.

“In this day and age of rode-sharing there is no reason to drive impaired. If you don’t have a ride-share app, call a taxi, phone a friend or make arrangements for close accommodations.

The OPP Caledon Detachment would like to encourage motorists to report potential impaired drivers. Motorists can call 911, or *OPP (*677) on their mobile device and be put in contact with an emergency dispatcher. Using a mobile device to report a potential impaired driver will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device.”

