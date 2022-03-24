Golden Hawks ousted in first round by Cougars

By Robert Belardi

The Caledon Golden Hawks were eliminated from the first round of the PJHL playoffs, falling 4-1 at home against the Schomberg Cougars last Friday in Game Six.

Following their 4-2 victory in Game Five on the road in the Trisan Centre, thanks to a heroic performance from goaltender Mason Kameka, the Golden Hawks returned to Mayfield Arena, a rink that has not favoured them kindly this series.

In their previous home games, the boys lost 7-1 and 9-3 respectively, in Games Three and Four.

With their season on the line against a Cougars team missing Christian Taylor and Luke Miehm, the Golden Hawks simply could not gain the edge over the Cougars. The boys were outshot 46-29 on the night.

In the first period, it didn’t take long for the Cougars to get on the board. Cameron Kokelj rifled his fourth post-season goal past Kameka to open the scoring on the power play.

Just 46 seconds into the second period, Luke Camara scored his second of the series to tie things up.

But shortly after, it was the beginning of the end for the Hawks.

Carlo Lionti, Thomas Tomlinson and Jonathan Calleja added three goals for the Cougars in the period to seal the win.

Despite losing the series, it was truly the Mason Kameka story for the Golden Hawks. In all five of his starts in the series, Kameka saw north of 40 shots every game.

The 6-foot-2, Orangeville native came over to the Golden Hawks, having previously played for the Mount Forest Patriots.

For the second PJHL season in a row, the Golden Hawks have failed to make it out of the first round. Two years ago, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Hawks lost four-straight to the Penetang Kings when head coach Stan Kondrotas was at the helm.

Now, the Golden Hawks fell to Kondrotas and his new team, the Schomberg Cougars.

The next round is all set in the North Carruthers Division.

The Cougars take on the Orillia Terriers while the Alliston Hornets take on the Stayner Siskins.

