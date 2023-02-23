Girls Night Out event returns for International Women’s Day

February 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

Female leaders and their businesses will be celebrated this International Women’s Day as NewRoads Automotive hosts its 12th annual Girls Night Out.

Taking over the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre (formerly Newmarket Theatre) on Wednesday, March 8, Girls Night Out will feature a local vendor market and special guest speaker Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, President & CEO of the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

“We’re going back to what this used to be before the pandemic, which is a really fun evening that supports women-owned businesses in the community as well as providing a fun environment for everyone to come together,” says Jennifer Hawtin, Community & Brand Manager for NewRoads. “It’s a celebration and we at NewRoads believe that when we support our community and businesses that our businesses will all drive together.

“There are so many amazing small businesses, especially since [2020] that came from the pandemic and have grown through the pandemic and we have some really exciting vendors. One example that came from the pandemic, Market Candle Company. She started her business in 2019 and through the pandemic, she’s grown from doing it at her house, and she now has a commercial space.”

Readers Comments (0)