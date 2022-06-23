Four arrested following Jeep thefts

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four individuals after five Jeeps from the Bolton area were stolen.

“On June 14, 2022, five Jeep Wranglers (2019-2021) were reported stolen from private driveways in the Bolton area,” say Police. The thefts occurred in the early hours on Harvest Moon Drive, Lismer Crescent, Lawren Harris Crescent, Ellwood Drive, and Irongate Crescent.

“The investigation quickly led officers to a rural property on Innis Lake Road. The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged, and a judicial authorization was obtained to search the property.”

The search, which was conducted by Caledon’s CCSU and members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was executed that same day. The five Jeep Wranglers were recovered, and four individuals were arrested.

As a result, Rashaf Khullar, 21, Kumar Raman, 24, Harjot Singh, 23, and Sharandeep Singh, 23, all from Caledon, were all charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Mischief over $5000

Possessing automobile master key

The four above accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 25, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the community to report suspicious activity. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

“Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen,” say Police. “Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term ‘relay thefts’ involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.”

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car

manual for instructions)

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

Park in the garage (if possible)

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area

