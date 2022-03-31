Former local coach wants everyone to be confident in themselves

March 31, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

When you listen to Dr. Ivan Joseph speak in his TEDx Talk with RyersonU, The Skill of Self-Confidence, you are reminded why there is no place for negativity.

That little voice in your mind or the little guy on your shoulder is to be ousted from your life immediately. They are both a hinderance to your true capability.

Dr. Joseph realized the true power of self-confidence when he was playing soccer at Grayson University.

Benched by his coach following a red-card in one of his matches, Dr. Joseph had been hit in the head by a mental brick.

“Because I wasn’t playing, I didn’t believe I was any good. I started acting as if what happened was I gave my power away. I let somebody else believe I wasn’t any good. That’s the first time I realized the power of self-confidence,” Dr. Joseph said.

“When we stop believing in ourselves we act differently. I said, ‘Whoa, I need to study this.’ All of a sudden, I became a starter, the captain, all-conference, all because of the way changed how I thought about myself. That fueled me to think about how I approach everything in life.”

It is the reason why Dr. Joseph was able to earn a BA in Physical Education and Health, a Masters in Higher Education Administration and a Ph. D., in Sports Psychology. It is the reason that he became a national champion as the Director of Athletics at Ryerson University and credited for the $100-million renovation of Maple Leaf Gardens.

Now, as the Vice President of student affairs at Wilfrid Laurier University, he also the head coach of the Guyanese senior women’s national team. With an all-important match against Nicaragua on April 8, in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, a victory, would see the Lady Jags advance to take on Trinidad and Tobago, who they have never defeated before. If they defeat Trinidad, the lady Jags win Group F and move on the final eight teams.

For the Joseph family, things never began easily. Ivan and his sister waited for his parents to make enough money to bring them to Canada, and when they arrived at Jane and Finch in the 1970s, his father struggled to find a job.

“My dad was a McGill graduate, but back in the 70s there was a lot of racial discrimination,” Joseph said.

“My dad, although he was 27-years-old, had lots of experience as a sole scientist, had an Ivy league number one prestigious university degree, and couldn’t get a job. He didn’t have any Canadian experience. So, he had to hitch-hike from Jane and Finch, all the way to a farm in Maple, ON. He worked as a hired hand and sold encyclopedias on the side.”

Joseph joked that his father never left Jane Street. He moved from Jane and Finch, to Jane and Kirby, before eventually residing in King City at Jane and 17th Sideroad.

Going to King City High School, Joseph said he grew up as a jock. He played all the sports and coming out of high school, he was offered a soccer and track and field scholarship at Grayson University.

Forced to remain in Canada by his parents, Joseph flunked out of university in his first year.

He eventually convinced his father a move to Grayson would work for him. So, he attended Grayson University, and from that point onward, he turned his life around.

As a coach and as a mentor, Joseph has inspired NBA players, university athletes, university coaches, Olympic athletes and regular, every-day people. His TEDxTalk at RyersonU, garnered the attention of agents. He was even offered north of $10,000 for an hour of speaking.

Knowing he continues to make a difference in someone’s life is the kind of happiness that he enjoys. He loves the messages that he sees in his emails. He’s helped people overcome their own difficulties and inspired them to make the change within themselves.

“I’m not some guru, I’m not Anthony Robbins, I’m not Oprah. What I am is a guy that really wanted people to believe in themselves,” Joseph said.

“At the end of the day, our job is to leave this world better than we found it. I hope that my message helps believe in that.”

So, to anyone, who doubts themselves because of someone else or debunks their own confidence simply because they might not believe they are capable, Joseph’s words and his story is simply a reminder that you can accomplish anything as long as you believe in you. Whoever you are.

Following that step, everything will fall into place.

Joseph has over 24 million views on his TEDx Talk on YouTube. His speech earned a top-ten ranking by Forbes. He has also been an NAIA coach of the year.

His book, You Got This: Mastering the Skill of Self-Confidence, is available on Amazon.

Joseph owes it all to his family for all of their sacrifices. It is the reason he is where he is today.

For more information on Dr. Joseph, you can read all about him at www.drivanjoseph.com.

Readers Comments (0)