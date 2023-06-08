First place Bolton Brewers win seven in a row to stay undefeated in NDBL play

June 8, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Bolton Brewers Head Coach Mike Wallace’s team is off to a torrid start in the first weeks of the North Dufferin Baseball League’s 2023 season.

The Brewers have won all seven of their ballgames and are in first place in the venerable 93-year-old league.

Bolton has run roughshod over their NDBL competition, including a 9-2 win over the Clearview Orioles to kick off the season.

The Brewers shut out the Lisle Astros 9-0, dispatched the Creemore Padres 10-5, and edged the Orillia Majors 5-2 to start the season with five consecutive victories.

An offensive explosion versus the Mansfield Cub culminated in a convincing 16-5 win and a 4-2 victory over the New Lowell Knights preserved the team’s pristine early-season record.

Coach Wallace attributes the team’s early success to the staples of baseball—pitching and hitting.

“We have had tremendous pitching from Nick Pettinaro, Aaron Dzhib, Trent Barwick, and Victor Mogul. Our bats have picked up. Steve Warden, Drew Vokey, Brayden Grech, and Aaron Dzib have all homered in the first seven games. Carter Burnside and Chris Fafalios currently lead the team in average and on-base percentage, respectively, with great at-bats.”

Wallace – the Brewers’ player-coach who is bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2022 season and has already contributed a home run to the Brewers’ aerial attack in 2023—is really pleased with the offensive production of slugger Brett Chater.

“The biggest highlight for us so far was the return of Brett Chater, who has hit three home runs, one of which was a walk-off grand slam in a come-from-behind win to beat the Mansfield Cubs.” In addition to Chater’s timely taters, Coach Wallace also extolled the talents of his best defenders: “Great defense has been played by Logan Hart, Mario Accardo, and Daniel Accardo.”

Great pitching, hitting, and defense are certainly keys to a winning baseball team, but so is good health over a long season.

Brewers’ teammates welcomed back Brett Chater, their player-coach Mike Wallace, and Drew Vokey to the lineup this season. All three have been NDBL all-stars in the past and, according to Wallace, “We appear to be healthy. All three of us missed significant time last season.”

Coach Wallace also noted that the Brewers have announced a significant roster addition for the balance of the 2023 season.

“We’re excited to announce the signing of Nate Druy. The speedy infielder will give us another weapon on the bases and his strong defensive play is much needed.”

The Brewers’ player-coach also announced that, “Eddie Rodriguez will join the rotation and is expected to have an immediate impact as one of the league’s top pitchers.”

Unfortunately, the injury bug that sidelined key players in the Brewers’ 2022 campaign has begun to manifest itself with the 2023 squad. Coach Wallace noted that “Amin Juorez’s foot is healing and he is expected to be back soon. Vicot Mogul’s injured shoulder is also healing and he is hoping to return in mid-June. The final addition to the IL is Sheldon Gowan, whose sore elbow is being rehabbed and he is expected to be back on the field soon.”

The Bolton Brewers host the Ivy Rangers on Thursday, June 8, at North Hill Park. First pitch is 7:30 PM. Come out and enjoy North Dufferin Baseball League action. Established in 1930, the NDBL is one of the oldest sports leagues in Ontario.

