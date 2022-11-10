FATAL COLLISIONS ON HIGHWAY 10

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing the investigation of the second fatal collision in two days on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Beech Grove Side Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that one vehicle had drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with a Commercial Motor Vehicle. The driver and lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver did not sustain any injuries.”

The deceased has been identified as Kirk Campbell, 20, of Peterborough.

“The OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists team attended the scene and conducted their investigation. Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Beech Grove Side Road was closed for several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”

The previous morning of November 2, at approximately 4:36 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Boston Mills Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The initial investigation revealed a passenger vehicle hitting the rear of a Commercial Motor Vehicle,” Police said. “The driver and lone occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver did not sustain any injuries.”

The deceased has been identified as Clinton Lopez, 48, of Holstein, Ontario.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists team attended the scene and conducted their investigation. Highway 10 between King Street and Olde Base Line Road was closed for several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

WINTER DRIVING SAFETY TIPS

With winter conditions just around the corner, the Central Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wish to share some winter driving tips to help motorists navigate the roadways when the snow starts falling:

Winter tires. Having winter tires can improve traction in frost, snow, and icy conditions, and shorten the braking distance of your vehicle.

Plan-ahead and check the weather forecast before heading out. If there are adverse weather conditions, delay your trip if possible. You can use Ontario 511 to check road conditions here: Ontario 511 (511on.ca), twitter: @511Ontario

Properly clean the ice and snow from your windows, lights, mirrors, and roof. This will assist with visibility, as well as help avoid having ice and debris falling off your vehicle.

Drive according to the conditions. Many collisions on our roadways occur because drivers are travelling too fast for the road conditions.

Turn off the cruise control on wet, snowy, or icy pavement. It can reduce your reaction time and vehicle control.

Steer gently on curves and slippery conditions. Hard braking, quick acceleration, and sudden gear changes can cause you to skid.

Give other vehicles room. It can take vehicles longer to stop in slippery conditions, so be sure to leave adequate room between you and other vehicles.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes warm clothing, a shovel, booster cables, high energy foods, flashlight, matches and a candle.

Be prepared for the unexpected. Give yourself some extra time if possible and remember, road safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you know any drivers that may be new to driving in winter conditions, share this information with them, and help give them the driving advantage this winter season. It could save a life.

HOMEJAMES CALEDON READY TO HIT THE ROAD

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are proud to announce and fully support the much-anticipated return of HomeJames in Caledon.

“After an operational pause due to the pandemic, HomesJames is returning to the Town of Caledon,” say the OPP. “It is a community program dedicated to saving lives by providing a free designated driver service for impaired drivers in their own vehicle.

“The 2022 operational dates have been confirmed. HomeJames will be providing service starting November 25 to December 31 – every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m (with the exception of December 24 – there will be no service on that date).”

In addition to providing information on how to access the service, HomeJames is in need of sponsors and much needed volunteers. Please visit www.homejames-caledon.ca/ for complete details.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three drivers involved in three separate collisions with impaired operation.

“On October 27, 2022, at approximately 10:02 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Torbram Road near Old School Road,” say Police. “Since the officer suspected the driver’s abilities to be impaired, a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was requested. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to a police station where further breath tests were conducted.”

Manpreet Pandher, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

“On October 29, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Centreville Creek Road near Mayfield Road. The vehicle had hit a hydro pole before driving into the ditch. Since the driver’s abilities were suspected to be impaired, a breath sample into an ASD was requested. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation and transported to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries and to conduct further breath tests.”

Ranjodh Singh, 26, of Caledon East, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

“Lastly, on October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to an additional single motor vehicle collision on King Street near Kennedy Road. Once at scene, officers formed grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired and subsequently made an arrest for impaired operation. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Patrick Pinnock, 56, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

All three vehicles from the three collisions were impounded for a period of seven days, and the driver’s licences were suspected for 90 days. All three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 12, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

