FATAL COLLISION INVESTIGATED

June 8, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision on Shaws Creek Road.

“On May 29, 2023, shorter after 1:30 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Shaws Creek Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Sadly, the 23-year-old male driver from Brampton and lone occupant was pronounced decreased at the scene.

“Shaws Creek Road between Caledon East Garafraxa Townline and Highpoint Sideroad was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a stolen property investigation.

“On May 19, 2023, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged in a stolen property investigation,” say Police. “A Mac Tools Tire Changing machine and a Mac Tools Wheel Balancing machine were reported stolen from a business in the Town of Caledon. On May 26, 2023, with the assistance of OPP’s Covert Deployment Unit, a suspect was arrested, and the property was recovered.”

As a result of the investigation, Antonio Calabro, 55, of North York, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Traffick of stolen goods over $5000

Theft over $5000

The charges have not been proven.

The following property was seized:

Stolen Mac Tools TC5000 Tire Changer

Stolen Mac Tools WB4505 Wheel Balancer

Stolen 2009 Uhaul car trailer

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SUSPECT INFORMATION SOUGHT

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest.

“On June 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the area of Finnerty Sideroad, near Centreville Creek Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The victim reports being followed by an older-model silver Toyota Corolla, with rust at the bottom of the driver-side door. It’s a vehicle observed in the same area previously.

“The male driver is described to be in his 50’s, Caucasian, medium build, bald head, grey goatee, brownish green eyes, and a possible tattoo on his right shoulder.”

If you have information that may assist with the investigation, please contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

WEAPONS CHARGES



The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with assault with a weapon along with other charges following an investigation in the Town of Orangeville.

“On June 4, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Third Avenue in Orangeville,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation, Braden Copeland, 30, from Caledon has been charged with:

Assault with A Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

OPP OPEN HOUSE

Detachment Commander Inspector MaryLouise Kearns and officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are pleased to invite you to their annual Detachment Open House.

“The Caledon OPP Open House will be held on June 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” say Police. “The event is taking place in conjunction with Caledon Day. It is an opportunity to get a tour of the Caledon Detachment, learn more about OPP services, network with community partners, and also meet two newly promoted officers into the Caledon OPP command team.”

For more information on Caledon Day, visit: https://www.caledon.ca/en/living-here/caledon-day.aspx

Parking will be available at Caledon Town Hall or at the Caledon East Community Centre. Signage will be in place guiding you to the Detachment via the trail system. Limited parking will be available at 15924 Innis Lake Road and will be dedicated to those with mobility issues only.

More about the two new members of the command team:

S/Sgt Kathe Kiamos

S/Sgt Kiamos is in her 23rd year of policing. She has been at the Caledon OPP Detachment for 15 years where she served as a front-line member, front-line supervisor, School Resource Officer, and a Seasonal RIDE team member. She was a member of the OPP’s next generation firearm selection process at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. She also holds membership in various community groups and committees. Prior to joining the OPP, S/Sgt Kiamos worked for Peel Regional Police for over seven years where she held similar functions, was a coach officer and a member of a tactical unit for the Toronto 18 terrorists. She is a cancer survivor and driven by community engagement and collaboration.

S/Sgt Jeff Dudzinski

S/Sgt Dudzinski served his entire 26-year policing career with the OPP, 12 of which have been at the Caledon OPP Detachment. He started off his career in Shelburne (now Dufferin) OPP, became a Breath Technician, Scenes of Crime Officer, and a Technical Collision Investigator. He then moved to a specialized unit called UCRT (USAR CBRNE Response Team) where he became an ERT (Emergency Response Team) member, and CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive) specialist. He was further trained in various rescue equipment and operations. He was also an Explosive Disposal Unit member with additional training in homemade explosives, and large vehicle counter measures. As displayed in his career so far, S/Sgt Dudzinski embraces the vast diversity of opportunities, experiences and opportunities locally and across the province and even beyond our boarders. Outside of Ontario, he was a designated Special Constable with the Quebec Provincial Police to provide CBRNE assistance. He has received various certifications and training internationally throughout the United States such as at the A & M University in Texas and Homeland Security. As a newly appointment S/Sgt, he’s looking forward to the new opportunities and to share his knowledge and experiences.

Readers Comments (0)