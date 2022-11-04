FATAL COLLISION IN MONO

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS attended a serious three-vehicle collision in the Town of Mono.

“On Monday, October 31, 2022, at just after 12:00 p.m., officers attended Highway 10 between the 10th and 15th Sideroad in the Town of Mono for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, a 59-year-old, male driver and lone occupant of a four-door sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a mini-van sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre. The passenger of this vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

The driver and lone occupant of a pickup truck reported no injuries.

Highway 10 between 10th and 15th Sideroad remained closed for several hours while officers conduct their investigation.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation.

“On October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:46 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Old Church Road, near Mount Pleasant Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired. A breath sample was provided into an Approved Screening Device (ASD). As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Marcus Hylton, 18, of Brampton, was subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 5, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

“Additionally, if you are 21 and under or have a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence, you cannot have any drugs or alcohol in your system. You will face additional penalties in addition to consequences as any other fully licenced driver. More information available at: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.”

GRANDPARENT SCAM WARNING

The Dufferin OPP is warning the public that there has been an increase in reports of emergency/grandparent scams.

“The scammers target vulnerable persons and seniors by playing upon their emotions and fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble,” say Police. “In the typical emergency scam, the victim will receive a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one. The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap like a car accident or are having trouble returning from a foreign country and need money right away. The scammer will often insist that the victim does not tell anyone. The call could also involve someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, lawyer, or bailiff.

“Be careful what you post online. Scammers can use details shared on social media platforms and dating sites. They can search your online accounts to find real names, real interests, real phone numbers and when you are going to be home or away.”

Be aware of some warning signs:

Urgency: The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim to not verify the story;

Fear: The scammer plays on the victim’s emotions by generating a sense of fear. For instance, they may say, “I am scared, and I need help from you.”;

Secrecy: The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation, such as, “Please don’t tell Dad, he would be so mad.”;

Request for Money: Money can be requested by money transfer or in some cases the scammer sends someone to your home to pick up the payment;

To avoid becoming a victim, check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information before sending money or providing credit card information by phone or e-mail.

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of an ‘emergency’ scam, or any other scam report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

