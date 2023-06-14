FATAL COLLISION

June 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision on Old School Road.

“On June 8, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Old School Road, near Heart Lake Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The collision involved a motorcycle that collided with a SUV. The motorcycle rider, a 47-year-old from Caledon East, was pronounced decreased at the scene.

“Old School Road between Heart Lake Road and Dixie Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have recently charged two drivers involved in collisions with impaired operation.

“On June 6, 2023, just before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Hurontario Street,” say Police. “Minor injuries were reported. One driver was arrested since grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs.”

Rebecca Jones, 38, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

The charge has not been proven.

“On June 12, 2023, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Old School Road, near Highway 10. The investigation led officers to arrest the driver since grounds were formed that the vehicle was being operated while their ability was impaired by alcohol.”

Ajay Kishan, 28, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

Both drivers are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 29, 2023, to answer to their charge. Both drivers’ licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for 14.

“While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers and other road users can significantly contribute to safer roads by avoiding taking unnecessary risks and complying with all traffic laws. Motorists are also reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

ANGUS RESIDENT CHARGED

INCHILD SEXUAL

EXPLOITATION

INVESTIGATION

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Orillia OPP Detachment members have arrested and charged an Angus resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

“An individual had travelled to meet a young person for a sexual purpose,” say Police. “Following the investigation, Reuben Janes, 39 years of age from Angus, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual assault, contrary to section 172.1(b); and, Luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual interference, contrary to section 172.1(b).”

The accused was scheduled to appear on June 9, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

The charge has not been proven.

“It is imperative that parents have open and honest conversations with their children regarding who they are chatting with online as well as healthy relationships,” says Acting Detective Sergeant Brian Higgs of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit. “Take the time to talk and develop trust with your child – they are up against manipulative offenders online with bad intentions. Empower your kids now!”

The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made through cybertip.ca.

DON’T LEAVE PETS

IN HOT VEHICLES

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is strongly urging everyone to ensure their pet is not left unattended in a vehicle during the hot summer weather.

“Temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly become much hotter than the temperature outside even if the windows are left partially open,” say Police. “This can put pets at risk of serious illness and possibly death. If your pet cannot be with you, leave them at home where they will be safe, cool and comfortable.

“Ontario is the first jurisdiction in Canada to implement a Provincial government-based animal welfare enforcement system. The Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act, came into effect January 1, 2020, and allows police to enter motor vehicles to help pets in distress.”

Dr. David Funston, DVM, Boyne Veterinary Clinic, advises that even a short period of time in a hot environment can cause suffering and distress, which could result in brain damage, kidney failure or death.

Excessive panting, drooling, listlessness, collapsing or seizures are all visible signs of heat stress in animals, and seek veterinary attention immediately. If you see an animal in a hot car and concerned the animal’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911.

Readers Comments (0)