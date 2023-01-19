FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision.

“On January 15, 2023, at approximately 7:05 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of The Gore Road and Healy Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One driver has since been pronounced deceased. The name has not been released to allow for family notifications. The driver and occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple changes in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

In December 2022 and January 2023, Caledon OPP received several calls for service in relation to a variety of offences at a local Bolton business, including stolen vehicles, assault with a weapon, and fail to stop for police. The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged and began their investigation.

On January 11, 2023, while continuing to conduct the investigation, a suspect was arrested.

As a result, the following items were seized:

Stolen tools

Stolen identity documents

Stolen credit cards

Stolen licence plates

Stolen mail

Suspected heroin

Suspected methamphetamine

Sewak Singh, 26, of Mississauga, was subsequently charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, two counts

Possession of identity document, seven counts

Possession of credit card, two counts

Possession of break in instruments

Theft under $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – heroin

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 2, 2023. These charges have not been proven in court. The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

CHARGES STEMMING

FROM TRAFFIC STOP

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid criminal charges stemming from a traffic stop.

“On January 12, 2023, at approximately 12:38 a.m., officers were conducting a general patrol on Mayfield Road, near Heart Lake Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At that time, a vehicle was observed driving without any headlights, which subsequently led to a traffic stop. An investigation began and the driver was consequently arrested.”

Rajinder Singh, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of identify document

Possession property obtained by crime

Drive without proper headlights

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 9, 2023.

The charges have not been proven.

BREAK AND ENTER CHARGES

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged a suspect responsible for eight separate break and enters over the last month in the Town of Orangeville.

“On January 13, 2023, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Dufferin OPP CSCU officers caught the suspect of several break and enters in the act,” say Police. “The suspect was arrested at the scene of a home he broke into on Margaret Street in Orangeville. The suspect was found in possession of several items from inside the home, including jewelry, and liquor. He has been linked to a total of eight break and enters in Orangeville from December 2022 – January 2023.”

As a result of the investigation Jeremy Flear, 46, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence – (eight counts)

Possession of break in instruments

Property obtained by crime – Over $5000

Property obtained by crime – Under $5000

The accused was transported to the Dufferin Detachment where he was held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

POLICE ISSUE $100,000

REWARD IN ELNAZ HAJTAMIRI

ABDUCTION CASE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in conjunction with York Regional Police (YRP), are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the location of Elnaz HAJTAMIRI.

“The 37-year-old Elnaz – who also goes by the surname Tamiri – was abducted at approximately 8:32 p.m. on January 12, 2022 from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, Ontario by three suspects dressed in police gear, but not actual uniforms,” say Police. “They drove away in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Suspect #1: The first suspect is described as approximately 6’0” tall, very skinny, lighter black skin, with a long narrow face. He had a thick black belt with an attached handcuff pouch and holstered black gun with a magazine inside. The gun appeared to have been worn, with metal areas exposed.

Suspect #2: The second suspect is described as approximately 5’9” tall with lighter black skin. He is stocky with skinny legs, wearing white/cream shoes with a plastic toe cap, cotton black gloves and in possession of imitation handcuffs.

Suspect #3: The third suspect is approximately 5’9” tall, lighter coloured skin, possibly Middle Eastern and thin. It was suspected that he had a firearm in his jacket.

“Elnaz Hajtamiri stands approximately 160 cm (5’3”) tall. She is of slim build and had shoulder-length black hair until it had been cut to a shorter length before she was abducted. Elnaz emigrated from Iran to Canada less than five years ago.

“A year later, the victim has yet to be located and the family and police continue to appeal for any information from the public.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip. Members of the public are strongly urged to help share previously released social media information and photos of Elnaz Hajtamiri using the hashtag #BringElnazHome.

