FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing the investigation of a serious collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On September 6, 2022, at approximately 8:33 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near The Grange Side Road,” say Police. “Two drivers were air-lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. One driver was later pronounced deceased.”

The deceased has been identified as Amarjit Singh Rai, 50, of Milton.

The other driver remains in critical condition at hospital.

Highway 10 in both directions between Charleston Side Road and Olde Base Line Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

CHARGED TWICE IN

THE SAME WEEK

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered a tractor trailer and charged an individual that was arrested and charged for a similar offence five days prior.

“On September 6, 2022, Caledon OPP was alerted of commercial motor vehicle that was stolen out of the Milton area,” say Police. “The vehicle (the tractor part) travelled to the Town of Caledon and stole a trailer loaded with furniture. Officers located the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. Black spray paint was used on the vehicle to cover the company name. The trailer was later dropped, and the driver continued attempts to evade police.

“The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged and successfully arrested the driver in the City of Brampton. OPP officers recovered the stolen Volvo transport truck and the stolen trailer, along with its load of furniture.”

As a result of the investigation, Jasvinder Atwal, 44, of Brampton was charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Theft over $5000

Mischief

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of identify document

Possession of automobile master key

Possession of a Schedule I substance – heroin

Fail to comply with undertaking, two counts

Fail to comply with probation

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to company with release order

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

The following was seized:

Stolen 2008 Volvo transport tuck

Stolen 2004 53-foot trailer loaded with furniture

2 grams of suspected heroin

Vehicle master keys and fobs for transport trucks

2 pieces of stolen identify documents

Stolen personal items (tools, cell phone, etc.)

“Caledon OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the Region and across the province. If you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police by calling 911. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

“Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term ‘relay thefts’ involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.”

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

Park in the garage (if possible)

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area

