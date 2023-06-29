Emergency services communicators honoured at first responders appreciation BBQ

June 29, 2023 · 0 Comments

Event held in Caledon for first time at Southfields Community Centre

By Zachary Roman

The Caledon community gathered to thank first responders last weekend.

On June 24, residents came to the parking lot of the Southfields Community Centre for the 3rd Annual Peel First Responders Recognition BBQ. The event was hosted by Peel Crime Stoppers.

In attendance were representatives from the Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga fire departments; Royal Canadian Mounted Police; Caledon OPP; Peel Regional Police; CN Police; St. John’s Ambulance; Peel Regional Paramedic Services; Respond Search and Rescue; and emergency services communicators working in the Region of Peel.

Caledon’s Police Chief, Inspector MaryLouise Kearns, spoke at the event and said in addition to first responders she wanted to thank the community members who make sure their communities are safe every day.

“You too are part of a system that makes public safety a priority,” said Kearns.

Deputy Chief of the Peel Regional Police, Mark Dapat, brought greetings from Peel’s Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah, and thanked Peel Crime Stoppers for hosting the barbeque.

“It is amazing to see so many people supporting first responders — our elected officials, businesses, residents — we’re all working towards the same goal and that’s community safety,” said Dapat.

He went on to acknowledge the 11 emergency communicators who had volunteered to attend the barbeque. He said they are the first line of contact in any emergency.

“The very women and men here before you… they’re the ones that try to keep you calm, the ones that get all the information and make sure the response to your crisis is done properly and as soon as possible,” said Dapat. “Please take an opportunity to thank them because they are essential — they’re the bloodline of our frontline.”

Caledon’s Fire Chief Dave Forfar said firefighters can’t do their job without the support of their first responder colleagues. He said all first responders work together as one big team and that Ontario has the best first responder services in the world.

“We all work side by side to help,” said Forfar. “Let’s not forget our communicators, they are the backbone for all of us and point us in the right direction.”

Forfar said he’d be remiss as Fire Chief to not remind everyone in attendance to make an escape plan with their family in case of a fire, and to check their smoke alarms too. He thanked Peel Crime Stoppers for hosting the barbeque and all the Caledon residents who attended.

Brian Gibson, Acting Chief of Peel Regional Paramedic Services, also spoke at the event to thank the community for their support. He said while the barbeque was an appreciation event for first responders, he wanted to let residents know first responders appreciate all that residents do to keep their communities safe.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves thanked all the volunteers that made the barbeque possible as she began her speech. She went on to say that Peel residents are very fortunate to have such great first responders and that they are very grateful for all that first responders do.

“Always remember to show your support for these folks,” said Groves.

Former Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson came to the barbeque to bring greetings from Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

“Sylvia wants to emphasize how important our emergency services are… we’re grateful,” said Thompson.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said everyone has a debt of gratitude to first responders for keeping the public safe.

“There’s a risk they take for all of us, and I just want to say thank you,” said Brown. “There’s nothing more important than our collective safety.”

Imran Hasan, Chair of Peel Crime Stoppers, thanked everyone in attendance at the barbeque for choosing to be there over anything else. Hasan also thanked Thompson for attending previous Peel First Responders Recognition BBQs in Brampton and Mississauga.

Hasan said first responders serve day in and day out and risk their lives to ensure the safety of the public.

“And that’s not lost upon us,” said Hasan. He also added his sincere thanks for the communicators, who he said tirelessly respond and take action to put first responders in the right place at the right time.

