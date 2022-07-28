ELDER ABUSE INVESTIGATION

July 28, 2022

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with multiple elder abuse related offences.

On July 26, 2022, as a result of an ongoing investigation, members of the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit charged Jake Chiapetta, 56, of Mississauga, with the following Criminal Code offences:

Theft over $5,000, section 334(a) – two counts

Theft by person holding power of attorney, section 331- two counts

Fraud over $5,000, section 380(1)(a)

Personation with intent – intent to gain advantage, section 403(1)(a) – two counts

The accused remains in custody and his next court date is scheduled for July 27, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently on scene of a serious collision on Highway 9 in the Town of Caledon.

“On July 26, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 near Humber Station Road,” say Police. “One driver was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre for life-threatening injuries.

“Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Humber Station Road remained closed while the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit assists with the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

WEAPONS CALL IN ANGUS

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call in Angus, Essa Township.

“On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m. police responded to a weapons call in the area of Sandsprings Crescent and Ashburton Crescent,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon – spousal (4 counts)

Assault – spousal

Fail to comply with release order

Dangerous operation

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Pointing a firearm

Makes, prints, publishes, or possess for the purpose of publication any child pornography

Imports, distributes, sells, or possess for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The charges have not been proven.

Along with HTA offences:

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Fail to report damage to property on highway

Fail to remain

Fail to report accident

The youth has been held pending a bail hearing. The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not been proven.

RACING AND STUNT

DRIVING CHARGES

Temperatures have been rising as has the number of incidents involving aggressive drivers at the controls of motorcycles and cars, say Police.

“Since January of 2021, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its municipal policing partners from York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service have taken a zero-tolerance approach for those who continue to flout traffic laws and pose multiple safety risks to themselves, their ‘audiences’ and other road users,” say Police.

At a recent news conference in Mississauga, police revealed video examples of dangerous behaviours and the results of a coordinated effort to address illegal racing and stunt driving.

During May and June of this year, 35 charges were laid for actions contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada such as Impaired by Drugs/Alcohol and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Further, 104 charges were laid for speeding and 20 charges for stunt driving contrary to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act (HTA). Police also laid 261 charges for other offences related to the HTA, Provincial Offences Act, Cannabis Act and Liquor License Act.

Between January 2021-April 2022, there were 2,852 combined calls for service that referenced excessive speed and illegal racing, 4,106 calls for service that referenced “street racing”, and 72 calls for service that involved collisions linked to illegal racing in OPP Highway Safety Division jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with any information to call 9-1-1 if it is safe to do so, their local police service or – to remain anonymous – call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppers.ca/send-a-tip.

VIOLENT DISTURBANCE

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a person with several offences following a disturbance in a parking lot in the Town of Orangeville.

“On July 7, 2022, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a complaint of a violent disturbance in a parking lot near Broadway and Sherbourne Street,” say Police. “The suspect fled the scene and engaged officers in a foot pursuit, prior to being arrested.”

As a result, Robert Cook, 32, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Utter threats

Assault with a weapon

Assault by choking

Mischief

Fail to comply probation – 3 counts

The accused had a bail hearing July 19, 2022, and was remanded into custody until a date in August, where he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

