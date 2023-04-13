Current & Past Articles » Sports

Dufferin-Peel Skating Club success in first full post-Covid season

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Two skaters advance to championships

By Brian Lockhart

In their first full season back after the COVID-19 pandemic, skaters with the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club have some strong representation from their competitive figure skating team at events across Ontario.

The skaters trained hard on the ice and had good performances at the events they attended this year.

Team members include Claudia Bennett, Olivia Chung, Sarah Hayden, Kaitlyn Hunt, Kristina Nilsson, Hailey Parker, Ella Stamenkovic, Jillian Young, Jordan Young and Sophia Thomas.

Ella Stamenkovic and Jordan Young advanced to the Provincial Championships in Stratford from Mar. 24 to 26 in STAR 5 Free Skate. Both skaters earned a personal best score and top ten finishes in the 36-skater field.

Ella finished in fifth place. Jordan placed tenth.

Formed in 1991, the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club is a member of Skate Canada, one of the world’s largest and most progressive skating associations. The Club offers Starskate and Competitive figure skating as well as programs for first-time skaters.

The team will continue spring and summer training at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral.

The Ice Corral features a full Olympic size ice surface that is a terrific training place for the Skate Club.



         

