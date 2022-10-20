Dufferin–Caledon MP named Shadow Minister for International Trade

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback is the Conservative Party of Canada’s new Shadow Minister for International Trade.

MP Seeback was appointed to cabinet position during the first session of the 44th Parliament on October 12.

“I’m grateful to our leader, Pierre Poilievre, for this opportunity to stand up for all sectors of the Canadian economy who export their products and services. They have all been left behind by Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government,” said MP Seeback. “For far too long, the voices of these vitally important sectors have not only been ignored by this government, but Justin Trudeau’s punitive Carbon Tax has hindered their ability to compete in global markets.

“Under Justin Trudeau’s leadership, we’ve witnessed the importation of low-priced goods from countries with poor environmental standards and human rights records, resulting in increased carbon emissions, and human rights abuses, all at the expense Canadian jobs and our environment.”

Mr. Seeback previously served as Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change under interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen.

He also served as Deputy Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, as part of the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the first session of the 43rd Parliament under Andrew Scheer.

“I’m ready to work with our Conservative team to hold Justin Trudeau accountable for his failure to export more high-quality Canadian goods by Canadian producers who prioritize the protection of the environment and respect human rights,” said Seeback. “It’s time to remove barriers for these sectors and unleash the Canadian economy that will return jobs, prosperity, and opportunities for Canadians.”

