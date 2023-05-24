DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

“Earlier this year, the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “It led investigators to author a search warrant for various locations including Brampton, Vaughan, and Barrie. On May 17, 2023, the Caledon CSCU, with the assistance of OPP Canine, Peel Regional Police Canine, the Barrie Police Drug Unit, and OPP CSCUs from Dufferin, Nottawasaga, Muskoka, Orillia, Southern Georgian Bay, and City of Kawartha Lakes, executed the warrants”

As a result, Joel Clarke, 28, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with ammunition

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Fail to Comply with Release Order – four counts

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Bianca Brown 26, of Woodbridge, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Percocet

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on June 5, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The following items were seized:

A quantity of Purple Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Percocet pills

Browning High-Power 9mm semi-automatic pistol

1 x 9mm bullet

3 x pistol magazine (1 prohibited high capacity)

Bundled Canadian Currency

Other evidence of drug trafficking

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

MISCHIEF INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a mischief incident on Highway 10.

“Just before 5:00 a.m. on May 21, 2023, Caledon OPP responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the investigation, it was determined that a gray Subaru Impreza was traveling southbound on Highway 10 near King Street shortly before 4:00 a.m., when it was approached by a black SUV. At that time, three consecutive loud bangs were heard. The suspect vehicle was believed to be last seen taking the Queen Street exit from Highway 410 South. The victim pulled over a short time later to inspect their vehicle. The damage has been determined to be consistent with pellets from a BB gun. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information or dashcam footage of the area around that time, please call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

ROAD SAFETY WEEK CHARGES

21 people have already lost their lives in 2023 on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patrolled roadways in Central Region.

“During the Canada Road Safety Week campaign, officers in Central Region completed 2,710 traffic stops and laid 2,534 traffic-related charges focused on driving behaviours that contribute to injury and death on our roads.”

Canada Road Safety Week (May 16-22, 2023) aims to increase compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives. Its focus is on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk, including the “big four” contributing factors for injury and death on our roads: impaired driving, distracted driving, speed or aggressive driving and lack of seatbelt use.

During Canada Road Safety Week, the following charges were laid in Central Region:

Speeding – 1,234

Stunt/racing – 37

Seatbelt – 79

Distracted driving – 33

Impaired – 45

Careless driving – 23

Drive while prohibited – 11

Other charges – 1,072

Driver’s licence suspensions – 13

Motorists are asked to prioritize safety on our roads by slowing down, driving safely and cautiously, wearing a seatbelt and never driving impaired.

ARRESTS IN LABOUR

HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASE

Police have arrested four individuals in a labour human trafficking investigation that had links to Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.

“The investigation, named Project FOXTROT, began on February 13, 2023, when Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members received information of suspected labour trafficking involving foreign nationals from Mexico who were being exploited,” say Police. “The victims were recruited online and promised work permits and good paying employment in Canada.

“The victims were expected to work at various recycling facilities in Red Deer (Alberta), North Bay (Ontario) and Sault Ste Marie (Ontario) and Levis (Quebec). They were housed in several short-term rentals around Canada and in the basement of one of the accused people in Simcoe County. Payment for the accommodation was taken from the victims’ wages, which was less than had been promised.”

On May 16, 2023, the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) members from the OPP, Anishnibek Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and Halton Regional Police Service executed search warrants at locations throughout Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area.

As a result of the investigation, on May 16, 2023:

Miroslaw Blachuta, 72, of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with three counts of Human Trafficking of Persons, as per Section 279.01, and three counts of Material Benefits in Trafficking of Persons, as per Section 279.02 of the Criminal Code. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Brampton Court on July 17, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

Francisco Eluid Antonio-Olvera, 33, of Simcoe County, was arrested and charged with three counts of Human Trafficking of Persons, as per Section 279.01, and three counts of Material Benefits in Trafficking of Persons, as per Section 279.02 of the Criminal Code. A bail hearing has been scheduled for May 23, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

Mikhael Akin, 53, of Halton, was arrested and charged with three counts of Trafficking in Persons, as per Section 279.01 of the Criminal Code. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Brampton Court on July 17, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

Floriberta Sarmiento, 27, of Simcoe County, was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking in Persons, as per Section 279.01 and one count of Material Benefit in Trafficking of Persons, as per Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code. She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Brampton Court on June 26, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

“The three male victims range from 27 to 42 years old,” say Police. “All victims were provided services through the OPP IJFS Victim Specialist and FCJ Refugee Centre.

IJFS partner agencies who supported this investigation also included Barrie Police Service, Kingston Police, Ottawa Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, Quebec City Police Service, York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police Service, Niagara Regional Police Service and Waterloo Regional Police Service. The Canada Border Services Agency and Ministry of Labour provided assistance.”

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.

