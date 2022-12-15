DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

The Caledon OPP have charged a local resident in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

“In November 2022, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) began an investigation into what started as a possible stolen vehicle in Caledon,” say Police. “On December 6, 2022, the CSCU located the vehicle (a blue Chevrolet Cobalt) after it had left a residence. As a result of the traffic stop and the investigation that followed, the driver was found to be in possession drugs and other items. As part of what transformed into a drug trafficking investigation, a CDSA (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) was authored and granted for the residence on Charleston Side Road in Caledon.”

The following items were seized (both from the vehicle and the residence):

32 grams of suspected purple fentanyl

69 grams of suspected powder cocaine

2 grams of methamphetamine

46 grams of cannabis

Canadian currency

Weigh scales

Cellular phones

Packing materials

Speed measuring warning device

.22 calibre ammunition

Stolen licence places

Matthew Cassivo, 31, of Caledon, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Drive while under suspension

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle with speed measuring warning device.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 13, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

“If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.”

ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have responded to a retail store robbery in Bolton and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

“On December 2, 2022, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a retail establishment in Bolton,” say Police. “The preliminary investigation revealed a suspect entering the store and appeared to be shopping. The person then proceeded to put on a ski mask and approached the counter to pay for an item. During the transaction, the suspect communicated the presence of a weapon and demanded the money from inside the cash register. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

The suspect is described as male, white, in his 20’s, approximately 5’9” in height, slim build, and wearing all black clothing, including a balaclava, jacket, pants, and black and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

GRANDPARENT SCAM WARNING

The Caledon OPP is warning residents of an increase in reports of emergency/grandparent scams. In the last two incidents, the scammers targeted seniors by playing upon their emotions and fear of a loved one being in police custody.

“On December 3, 2022, a grandmother received a phone call from someone posing as a police officer requesting $8,000 in cash for a bail hearing,” say Police. “The amount was paid in full to an individual that attended her residence prior to realizing this was a scam.

“On December 6, 2022, a grandfather received a phone call advising his grandson was in police custody and requested a $10,000 cash payment for his release. A call-back number was provided since the grandfather advised that he needed to speak to his daughter first. Speaking to the daughter confirmed that the grandson was not in custody. She proceeded to calling the call-back number and was answered by an individual claiming to be a police officer. Through the conversation, it became apparent that the individual was not a police officer and the call ended.”

In each case the suspect knew intimate details about the victim’s family member. These details are commonly gathered from social media.

In the typical emergency/grandparent scam, the victim will receive a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one. The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap like a car accident, in police custody, or are having trouble returning from a foreign country and need money right away. The scammer will often insist that the victim does not tell anyone. The call could also involve someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, lawyer, or bailiff.

“Be careful what you post online. Scammers can use details shared on social media platforms and dating sites. They can search your online accounts to find real names, real interests, real phone numbers and when you are going to be home or away.”

Be aware of some warning signs:

Urgency: The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim to not verify the story;

Fear: The scammer plays on the victim’s emotions by generating a sense of fear. For instance, they may say, “I am scared, and I need help from you.”

Secrecy: The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation, such as, “Please don’t tell Dad, he would be so mad.”

Request for Money: Money can be requested by money transfer or in some cases the scammer sends someone to your home to pick up the payment.

To avoid becoming a victim, check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information before sending money or providing credit card information by phone or email.

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of an emergency or grandparent scam, or any other scam report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

