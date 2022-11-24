DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

“In the fall of 2022, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) entered into a drug trafficking investigation in the community of Bolton,” say Police. “As part of the investigative steps, a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) warrant was authored and granted. With the assistance of City of Kawartha Lakes CSCU, Orillia CSCU, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and members from the Caledon Detachment, the warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton on November 16, 2022.”

The following items were seized:

A revolver with ammunition

777 grams of suspected cocaine

38 grams of suspected crack cocaine

6 suspected Benzodiazepine pills

Canadian currency

Scales and cell phones

Jamaal Gayle, 33, of Brampton, was subsequently charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine – two counts;

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Resist peace officer.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

PHARMACY ROBBERIES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have responded to an armed attempted robbery in Bolton and are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects.

“On November 16, 2022, at approximately 6:41 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on McEwan Drive East in the Town of Caledon. The investigation revealed that four males entered the establishment and demanded narcotics. They are described as being 15 to 16 years of age, smelling of marijuana, Black or of Latin descent, and wearing black clothing, masks, and gloves. Part of a pistol was displayed from inside a clothing pocket. The suspects left without any property and no injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

“On November 18, 2022, at approximately 6:47 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy in Bolton. The preliminary investigation revealed three males entering the establishment and leaving with a large quantity of narcotics and an unknown quantity of currency. No weapons were observed in the commission of the offence and no injuries were sustained.”

The suspects are described as males, Black, and wearing black clothing with hoodies. They were all wearing face masks and purple gloves.

Suspect 1: 5’ to 5’3” and described as looking young;

Suspect 2: Heavy build and approximately 6’ tall;

Suspect 3: Cornrow-style hair

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) as well as members of the Central Region Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) were also engaged to assist with the investigation.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Last weekend, officers from the Caledon OPP took four drivers off the road for alcohol-related offences.

“On November 20, 2022, at approximately 2:54 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on The Gore Road, approaching Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The vehicle was described as being operated in an unsafe manner. Officers located and stopped the vehicle. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

Navpreet Singh, 20, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop;

Driver fail to surrender licence.

“In the same morning, at approximately 7:58 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person. The complainant reported a vehicle parked in their driveway at a residence on Airport Road. Officers attended the residence, spoke to the driver, and suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired. A breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was requested. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested.”

Opeta Okoto, 33, of East York, was charged with:

Refusal to comply with demand

“The two vehicles from the two incidents were impounded for a period of seven days, and the driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days. The two accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 2, 2023, to answer to the charges.”

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 11, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon. A motorist contacted the OPP to report concerns regarding the manner in which a vehicle was being operated. Officers located the vehicle on The Gore Road and spoke to the driver. Grounds were formed that their abilities were impaired. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Jaskaran Garcha, 27, of Burlington, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Driver fail to properly wear seat belt

“On November 12, 2022, at approximately 12:08 a.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a single motor vehicle collision on Airport Road, near Old School Road. Officers responded and located the vehicle on its side. Since officers suspected the driver’s abilities to be impaired, a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ADS) was requested. As a result, the accused was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Vishavranjit Kler, 29, of Caledon East, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

“On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch on Mayfield Road, near Heritage Road. Once on scene, officers formed grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired and affected an arrest. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Ravi Tamakuwala, 25, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

“In the same early hours of November 13, 2022, at approximately 2:48 a.m., an officer was conducting a proactive patrol on Mayfield Road. At that time, near McLaughlin Road, the officers observed a vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner. A traffic stop was initiated to speak to the driver. Grounds were formed to arrest the driver for impaired operation, who was subsequently transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

Fabian Brissett, 45, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

All four vehicles from the four incidents were impounded for a period of seven days, and the driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days. The four accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 26, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP has also conducted a number of R.I.D.E. spot checks through the weekend. On November 18, 2022, a 35-year-old from Caledon and a 20-year-old from Brampton were both issued a three-day licence suspension as part of their penalty for registering a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) in the “Warn Range, which is between 0.05 and 0.079.

More information on the consequences of impaired driving is available at: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

