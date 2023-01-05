Drop by for a drop-in program at the Caledon Public Library this January

January 5, 2023

Library offering numerous different programs to start the new year

By Zachary Roman

January can be a slow time of the year after the holidays, but there’s still lots going on and lots planned at Caledon Public Library branches across Caledon.

There’s a number of drop-in programs that are continuing in 2023, and one such program that’s been gaining popularity is “Knit and Knatter.” No previous experience is necessary for this crafty drop-in program, and it’s a great place to learn from those experienced with all things yarn — just bring your supplies to one of the participating library branches for a weekly meeting.

Knit and Knatter is held on Tuesdays at the Caledon East branch at 6:30 p.m.; on Wednesdays at the Albion Bolton and Alton branches at 6:30 and 7 p.m. respectively; on Thursdays at the Caledon Village branch at 6:30 p.m.; and on Fridays at the Southfields Village branch at 12 p.m.

Megan Renkema, Caledon Public Library’s (CPL) Manager of Information Services, said Knit and Knatter is bringing different generations together, as younger knitters who have recently taken up the art are chatting with and learning from seasoned veterans.

“Quite often you’ll see somebody who’s in their early 20s sitting and chatting with someone older,” said Renkema. “It’s a really nice diverse group and it transcends the ages — there’s something for everybody.”

The CPL brings out books that may be of interest to Knit and Knatter participants, and they can also make use of the CPL’s online database called Creativebug which has many tutorials for knitting and other crafts.

“It’s an ongoing program that we’ve been offering for years… it’s for people that love any sort of knitting and crocheting to come together and share their craft and their tips,” said Renkema. “We’ve got some very active groups who come and really enjoy the time and the space where they can get together.”

Renkema said the sort of intergenerational learning that goes on at Knit and Knatter is really important, and it’s encouraged at other CPL drop-in programs like Writers’ Ink.

Run and facilitated by members, it’s a space where people can share their creative writing and receive tips and support from other writers in the community. It runs at the Alton branch on the first Wednesday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and at the Albion Bolton branch from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of each month.

“It’s the same thing – you know, you might have an 18-year-old who’s just starting their writing journey who’s coming and sitting with people who are maybe published already,” said Renkema. “Alton also has an art club and we’re starting one in Bolton, too, which we’re hoping is going to be the same thing.”

Renkema said a great part about the drop in programs is there’s no commitment so you can try a program out with no stress. She added it’s great too because it’s no big deal if you miss a week of a program.

Looking ahead to the future, Renkema said an important event coming up in February is “Historical Teachings with Elder Garry Sault.” It’s happening on February 25 at 1 p.m. at the Southfields Village branch of the CPL. It will also be streamed live on Zoom, but note it will not be recorded for future viewing — you’ll need to attend this event live.

The event is part of CPL’s Indigenous Series, and Sault will be presenting to attendees on the historical teachings of Wampum and Paper treaties.

CPL’s profile on the event explains that Sault is an Ojibwe Elder from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

“His people signed over 20 pre-confederation treaties with the Crown which cover most of the Golden Horseshoe,” reads the profile.

Renkema said CPL is very excited to be hosting Sault, as he was originally scheduled to come last November but had to cancel due to a personal emergency.

“It’s a really important program for us, the library and the community,” said Renkema. “What (Sault) has to share is going to be really valuable.”

