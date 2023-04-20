DRIVERS CHARGED

April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers involved in collisions with impaired-related offences.

“On April 8, 2023, shortly before 2:00 a.m., a Caledon OPP officer was on a regular patrol on Mayfield Road, near The Gore Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At that time, the officer witnessed a two-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported. During the investigation, one driver was arrested since grounds were formed that they were operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Amritpal Rathore, 36, of Brampton, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 27, 2023, to answer to the charge. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14. The charge has not been proven.

“On April 15, 2023, shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Mississauga Road, near Old School Road. No injuries were reported. Officers attended and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Aaron Nazeer, 26, of Bradford, was arrested and charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 4, 2023, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14. The charges have not been proven.

“In both bases, the drivers failed or refused to comply with a breath demand,” say Police. “The penalty is the same as being charged with impaired operation. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect a driver to be impaired, call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered a stolen vehicle and charged four individuals.

“On April 12, 2023, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the Caledon and Dufferin Community Street Crime units were in the area of Mayfield Road and Creditview Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “While the officers were engaged in a separate investigation, they observed unusual activity by four individuals entering a local business. Information revealed that the motor vehicle they were operating was reported stolen outside of Caledon the month prior. The four suspects were then placed under arrest.”

As a result of the investigation, Judah Jones, 18, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

A 15- and two 16-year-olds from Brampton were charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

A replica firearm was found inside the vehicle, say Police.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and therefore, the identity of the three young persons involved in this investigation will be withheld.

If you witness any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, report it by calling 9-1-1. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify in court.

SEATBELT CAMPAIGN RESULTS

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign and the results are now available.

Officers conducted a total of 375 traffic stops and issued a total of 510 charges.

The traffic campaign ran from April 7, 2023, to April 10, 2023.

Breakdown of charges:

Speeding charges – 177

Seatbelt charges – 109

Distracted driving – 23

Impaired operation charges – 3

Stunt driving – 6

Other charges: 192

“Slow down, pay attention, wear your seatbelt, and never drive impaired. If you suspect a driver to be impaired, report it by calling 9-1-1,” say Police.

Vision Zero Peel

The Region of Peel has a “Vision Zero” strategy aimed to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries. It can be summarized in one sentence: No loss of life is acceptable due to a motor vehicle collision.

More information is available at: www.peelregion.ca/pw/transportation/residents/vision-zero.asp.

BARN FIRE

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a barn fire in the Township of Melancthon.

“On April 15, 2023, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Dufferin OPP along with Dundalk Fire, attended the scene of a grass fire that spread to the barn on County Road 9. Thankfully there were no humans or animals injured,” say Police.”

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious.

If you had witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

If you have information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

SENIOR FRAUD PREVENTION

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is taking a proactive approach to seniors falling victim to fraud.

“Members of the Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit (CMEU) have been delivering fraud awareness presentations throughout the various detachment-area communities,” say Police.

“Seniors are among the most vulnerable population groups in Ontario to be targeted or victimized by criminals perpetrating various fraudulent activities or schemes.

The aim of the presentations is to provide information to local residents to create a greater level of understanding and awareness of how the various schemes are targeted towards seniors.

“During the presentations, officers provide a basic overview of the various fraud schemes, valuable fraud prevention tips, and numerous resources that are available in the event that one falls victim. Officers engage with the attendees by answering any questions that may arise during the presentation.

“Knowledge is power. All consumers – regardless of age – can take basic steps to better protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud. The OPP recommends that those who have aging relatives, or who are involved with seniors either for employment purposes or as community members, be familiar with a valuable resource, ‘The Little Black Book of Scams: 2nd Edition,’ which is available at https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04333.html.”

The book is available in various languages and has a printer-friendly version.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.

Readers Comments (0)