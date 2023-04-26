Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery has nearly $60,000 jackpot

By PAULA BROWN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA is days away from the grand prize draw for their Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, and you still have time to buy tickets for a chance to win big.

The Ontario SPCA announced on Monday, April 24, that the jackpot for the lottery draw is sitting at nearly $60,000.

“The excitement is building as we get closer to our Grand Prize deadline,” said Dawn Lyons, Manager of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “One lucky individual is going to take home a sizeable cash prize, and everyone who played can feel good knowing that their ticket purchase has helped change the lives of animal in need of care and shelter.”

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on donations from generous support to help change the lives of vulnerable animals.

Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will be used to provide needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

The tickets cost $10 for 10 and $20 for 40. To celebrate their 150th anniversary, the Ontario SPCA also has a special offer, where if you purchase 200 tickets for $40 you will receive an additional 150 bonus tickets.

The Grand Prize Draw for the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paw 50/50 Lottery will take place on April 28.

To learn more about the draw or to purchase tickets for the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery visit www.ontariospcalottery.ca.

