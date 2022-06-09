Don’t forget about C3, they offer more than you think

By Robert Belardi

If you ever see a bunch of cars parked on blades of grass on the right-hand side of the road while driving north on Hurontario Street, it isn’t a conservation area. Rather, it’s a beautiful quarry, with beach volleyball courts, paddle boating lessons and even swimming lessons.

It’s one of the most unique places in Caledon and it is the only place that offers these services to the general public.

The catch? Well, if you were thinking there is one, it could just be the simple fact that this run by individuals who have Olympic expertise.

At the C3 James Dick Quarry last Friday, former Olympic gold medallist in triathlon Simon Whitfield was present teaching paddle boarding lessons. Whitfield, who currently lives out in Victoria, B.C., began his triathlon journey right here in Caledon.

“C3 is the non-profit, Caledon based that started 27 years ago to help people like Simon Whitfield raise funds, buy equipment, get coaching etc.… I happened to meet Simon when he was 12, 35 years ago amazingly, and 13 years later, he won the gold medal at the Sydney Olympics,” said former Olympic coach Barrie Shepley.

“He came out for a week just to be a cool dude. He’s blown away. He was swimming here 21 years ago when there was a piece of dirt and no other resources.”

The quarry has become so much more and Shepley, wants Caledon residents to know about it.

This summer, C3 has introduced beach volleyball at their facility for newcomers, recreational players and competitive players. Paddle boarding lessons will be taking place for those seeking extensive cardio, paddle boarding yoga will be available and swimming lessons are also provided at the quarry.

With many Ironman athletes hung up all over the outside wall of the trailer at the quarry, there is a beautiful energy to the area that tells you you’re in good hands.

And it’s a completely safe space to bring your family. C3 requires you to become a member in order to use their facilities.

For former Olympians such as Whitfield, coming back to the place where it all began isn’t just about teaching residents how to paddle boat. Whitfield, loves connecting with people and hearing their stories, and in his return to C3, that’s been the best part about it.

“I just like connecting with people much like we all do. I like hearing stories. Someone today was sharing their experience about paddling out west, another person was talking about their experience, paddling in a lake in northern Ontario,” Whitfield said.

“While I might come in and share my story, I like hearing other people’s stories. I like that. It’s the human side of it all that we’re all just trying to figure it out. We come together to these venues and I just enjoy the connection of it all.”

For those interested in learning more about C3’s services, you can head to www.c3online.ca/. You may also register on the site there as well.

Shepley said he wants to continue to offer everything he can to the community and would love to know any feedback from patrons, in order to give more.

