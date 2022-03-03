CPL and ecoCaledon team up for new mask recycling program

March 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

Caledon Public Library (CPL) and ecoCaledon have teamed up to bring a new program to the community called “Caledon Fill the Gap.”

The program is to help Caledon residents recycle their disposable masks.

Going forward, residents can drop off their masks at the Caledon East and Southfields Village Branches. There are special Terracycle Boxes in these branches for mask collection—masks are recycled by the Terracycle Company, avoiding landfill.

“It’s an easy way to recycle your used disposable COVID masks,” said John MacRae, Co-chair, ecoCaledon. “As spring and Earth Hour/Day approach, ecoCaledon is encouraging us all to change our habits to reduce our impact on Caledon’s beautiful environment. We can help you find ways to make your homes, shopping and driving more sustainable. It is with many individual actions that we can keep Caledon one of the greenest towns in Ontario.”

There are many upcoming ecoCaledon environmental programs underway and coming up this spring including: a four-part “Food and Climate — How to Eat to Save the Planet” workshop (part one of the workshop has already taken place, but part two is March 26, part 3 is April 23, and part four May 28—all at the Palgrave United Church Kitchen); Repair Café and eco movie screening (planned for April 30, location TBA); and Caledon’s Sustainable Transportation Day event in partnership with the Electric Vehicle Society Caledon Chapter.

CPL has also been working to make a difference environmentally with its pollinator garden; the Butteryflyway Garden at the Albion Bolton Branch, provides nourishment and habitat for pollinators, especially butterflies, during the spring, summer and fall seasons—the pollinator-friendly garden is an extension of the Caledon Seed Library, a community-led collection.

CPL also continues to provide the opportunity for citizens to “reuse” through borrowing materials (including Library of Things) or through access to more than 2.5 million digital resources including online newspapers, magazines and books. By providing items online, CPL makes it possible for residents to reduce the community’s carbon footprint.

To help continue to reuse, the Friends of CPL’s spring break book sale is coming up on March 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 pm and March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caledon East Branch.

CPL also has a recycling program with all branches of CPL recycle alkaline and button cell batteries.

“Now is the perfect time to pick some solutions to reduce your impact on the environment. For example, adjust your thermostat to a lower temp during the night or when you are out, double up on laundry for bigger loads or fuller dryers, and turn lights out,” said MacRae. “Add some fresh air to your environmental effort by going on more walks and hikes on the trails and in the neighborhoods of Caledon or look into something bigger by taking advantage of the Federal Government’s Greener Homes Grant (www.canada.ca/greener-homes-grant). Get the whole family involved or your community to make it a challenge and fun.”

To help make a difference and recycle your disposable masks at Southfields and Caledon East branches.

Earth Hour is March 26 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Earth Day is April 22.

For more information and for ideas and solutions on how to help reduce your impact on the environment, visit www.ecocaledon.org, and for more information on CPL’s programs visit caledon.library.on.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)