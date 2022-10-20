Councillor, Regional Councillor candidates share their solutions to issues in Caledon

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

The last day to vote in Caledon’s municipal election is October 24.

Ahead of the election, The Citizen asked Regional and Ward Councillor candidates to respond to three final questions — in 100 words or less — about topics that are critical to Caledon’s future. Answers were edited for spelling, grammar, clarity and brevity.

Ward 1 Councillor candidates

1. What are your solutions to Caledon’s traffic safety problem?

Lynn Kiernan: If I had to choose one issue that has gripped me it would be traffic safety. I was very proud to work alongside dedicated members of my community and conduct our own traffic study which we submitted to the Ministry of Transportation which resulted in increased safety measures implemented along the Hwy. 10 corridor. There is more work to do and this issue remains a top priority for me in the next term of council.

Kate Hepworth: A large portion of Caledon’s traffic problems come with heavy trucks… The ability to bring more truck maintenance and paperwork checks must be increased, with extreme fines to bring companies and drivers in line. Ward 1 does have an MTO station on Hwy. 10; however, it is severely underused. In order to avoid trucks taking alternate routes, OPP and MTO must be willing to have these checks on all roads… We must work with the Region of Peel to bring more (automated speed enforcement units) into Caledon… we need to expand our horizons on what will slow traffic.

2. With unstoppable growth coming to Caledon, what would you do as a Councillor to ensure that growth benefits Caledon residents?

Lynn Kiernan: I support the development of complete, walkable communities in our urban areas; communities where people can live, work and have access to the services they need. It’s important that rural Caledon also has access to amenities for the residents, to ensure we strike a balance for all. I subscribe to the principle of Caledon planning Caledon.

Kate Hepworth: There is lots of chatter about walkable communities and connected communities; however, the (development) applications coming forward are frequently for sprawl-type “McMansions”, townhouse projects requiring inappropriate mini-sewage processing plants, or warehousing… let’s show developers how we want to see Caledon built, with complete communities, proper greenspace and a reduced reliance on vehicular transportation. Another benefit will be to make developers accountable for full development charges, not taking advantage of discounts they want from the Town of Caledon.

3. What will you do to protect the environment in Caledon if elected?

Lynn Kiernan: This past term of council I wholeheartedly supported the Resilient Caledon Climate Change Action Plan. I will continue to support policies that will help us achieve our goal of being carbon neutral by 2051.

Kate Hepworth: I will work my hardest to work with all of council to negotiate with aggregate, the Ontario Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, Region of Peel and the Province to understand how much harm is being inflicted currently by pits and the potential quarry. Air quality statistics are available to the public as per one aggregate company, I would urge all of council to collectively request those statistics on a regular basis. Traffic crosses into the environment by virtue of emissions, keeping trucks in proper working order will certainly help the environment.

Ward 2 Councillor Candidates

1. What are your solutions to Caledon’s traffic safety problem?

Hunar Kahlon: Caledon Ward 2 is one of the areas which sees the bulk of traffic and safety issues. First, we need to ease congestion on our roads. Kennedy/Mayfield and Kennedy/Dougall would be prime examples of where we need to start. In order to manage traffic on these two major intersections, we must open up access to Heart Lake Road from Abbotside and Larson Peak. Second, we need a dedicated left turn signal at the Kennedy/Dougall intersection.

Dave Sheen: I acknowledge the many steps the Town has taken to address traffic safety, but

we must go further. Our bylaw office needs to be much better resourced as it’s painfully apparent that it’s unable to keep pace with the growth of the Town and has been largely ineffective. The Town has to examine its contract with the OPP and find a way to have a greater police presence on our neighbourhood streets. I would advocate for high tech traffic calming solutions like red light cameras and automated speed enforcement cameras. Finally, I would press for a communications strategy focusing on respectful communities.

2. With unstoppable growth coming to Caledon, what would you do as a councillor to ensure that growth benefits Caledon residents?

Hunar Kahlon: We need to make sure that growth is managed in a way that residents’ opinions/suggestions are considered and implemented while planning for the expected population influx. We need to build complete communities where residents have access to facilities they need on a daily basis. We need to build fire and paramedic stations and ensure there are enough resources for our police department. We need to create opportunities for small businesses where budding entrepreneurs can bring forward their ideas and residents can shop and work locally, all the while creating new revenue streams for the Town to service its residents with.

Dave Sheen: All families want the same thing: safe communities in which to live, raise their family, and earn an honest living. The Town’s goal should be to support building complete, livable communities and provide the services and infrastructure around them to meet the needs of the tax paying families. The Town needs to be realistic in its community design guidelines and planning, so that immediate retrofitting of homes, driveways, front yards, school yards, stop signs, traffic signals, etc. is not needed. Plan it right and get it right the first time. We know

mistakes are just too costly for everyone.

3. What will you do to protect the environment in Caledon if elected?

Hunar Kahlon: We need to take an approach as unique as our Town is. Caledon is a wonderful Town which is destined to grow. We need to preserve our natural beauty and scenic places while developing complete communities in the areas designated for growth. We need a strong voice to say no to developers and keep them at bay when they look at our protected lands for development.

Dave Sheen: The environment is important to us all and all levels of government have a critical role to play. On January 28, 2020, Caledon Council “declared a climate emergency recognizing the need to address climate change urgently.” This declaration has led to a variety of steps and initiatives to be taken by the Town. The Town’s policy is broad based and comprehensive and if I’m elected, I would continue to support the Town’s existing policies to address climate change. Caledon residents are staunch environmentalists who care very deeply for the environment. And I do too!

Ward 3 Councillor Candidates

1. What are your solutions to Caledon’s traffic safety problem?

Derek Clark: A heavy traffic by-law, permanent photo radar, slower speed limits plus more police enforcement, and roundabouts on the North and South side of Airport Road to protect Caledon East. Explore alternative truck routes in Caledon including further advocation to the Province to extend the 427 north to Highway 89. Consideration should also be given to supplementing Town resources by outsourcing by-law to a third-party organization so that enforcement can be provided 24/7 in Caledon to ensure higher compliance with traffic regulations.

Arjun McNeill: I’m against the 413. We need a solution for today, this means building infrastructure on existing rural roads, expanding Mayfield, Airport, and King St. to sustain expected growth and efficiency for commuters. As Councillor I will put forth a motion to ban any and all truck traffic on Airport Road within Caledon East. This will increase road safety and save residents costly expenses of road and water drain repairs along Airport Rd. I want to propose speed cameras and police presence to regulate and monitor traffic speed on major residential roads, specifically along Old Church, Airport, and Innis Lake.

2. With unstoppable growth coming to Caledon, what would you do as a Councillor to ensure that growth benefits Caledon residents?

Derek Clark: Negotiate with developers on new applications to collect development charge revenues up front to fund required infrastructure to support new growth. Utilize inclusionary zoning to provide mixed-use housing development that is affordable to different demographics. Keep Caledon connected by planning for active and public transportation. Identifying employment lands where the industrial-commercial tax base can be increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent to ease tax burden on residents and provide more municipal services. Ensuring Caledon’s Official Plan protects 80 per cent of the green belt while planning and using the remaining 20 per cent of the whitebelt in a responsible manner that protects residents’ health and safety.

Arjun McNeill: Services at Town Hall need to improve. Residents shouldn’t have to make the same inquiry multiple times before getting a response. Taxes we pay should reflect the services we receive. I believe the Town has failed to build the right homes, amenities and retail stores needed to sustain the population. Residents want housing options, not 3000-plus square foot cookie cutter homes and I will fight for affordability and variety. The revitalization of Caledon East is integral for our growth. We must support our local businesses while attracting the right businesses to create more employment opportunities so residents can work in Caledon.

3. What will you do to protect the environment in Caledon if elected?

Derek Clark: The new Council can approve an air quality by-law to minimize the impact of quarries on the environment. Council can also ensure that the aggregate industry re-invests back into the community through green initiatives or donations to the Town’s Climate Action Fund so that pollution and traffic safety are addressed properly in Caledon.

Arjun McNeill: Our farmers must be protected at all costs. I want to invest in initiatives that will support the hands that feed our Town and protect our greenbelt. All development must adhere to the public’s wishes and respect our lands. I want to work with EcoCaledon to create environmentally friendly solutions. Our youth have ideas, they should be given the tools and resources needed to bring their ideas to life with Council’s support. Transit is necessary. Our roads can barely sustain 80,000 people, how will we cater to 400,000? Transit is better for the environment and we can prevent further traffic on our roads.

Ward 4 Councillor Candidates

1. What are your solutions to Caledon’s traffic safety problem?

Nick deBoer: Caledon, in the past, relied on outside engineers to do the work necessary to develop a traffic calming plan. More often than not the budget ran out before all the requests had been resolved. Today we have in-house traffic engineers that will work through the enquiries for traffic calming and also review new subdivision plans to include traffic calming in their design. The work on Hwy. 50 through Palgrave is an example of the Town and Region working together with the residents to slow traffic. It will be reviewed and modified as needed.

2. With unstoppable growth coming to Caledon, what would you do as a Councillor to ensure that growth benefits Caledon residents?

Nick deBoer: The phasing plan is the first requirement to control how quickly the development comes. Rapid growth is very expensive and difficult to manage from a staffing and services standpoint. I would also work with the builders and developers to get the form of housing to meet the needs of the community. We did that in Caledon East, requiring the developers to include apartments and bungalow lofts in the new developments

3. What will you do to protect the environment in Caledon if elected?

Nick deBoer: As a farmer I know first-hand the importance of protecting the environment. I supported, from its inception, the energy and environment department at the Town. The recommendations of the team have put our community on the leading edge to minimize our impact on the natural environment. I advocated for environmentally sensitive lands to come into Town ownership during the development application phase, this is so we can work with the TRCA to manage these lands for future generations. I would ensure that the new official plan has policies that minimize the environmental impact of growth and development in Caledon.

Ward 5 Councillor Candidates

1. What are your solutions to Caledon’s traffic safety problem?

Stacie Roberts: Infrastructure such as roadways, public transit and safe pedestrian and cycling paths should be in place before new development and expanding settlement boundaries takes place. Specifically for Ward 5

Readers Comments (0)