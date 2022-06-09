Council considers moving Official Plan finalization to 2023

By Zachary Roman

Due to feedback from the community, the Town of Caledon is considering moving the final adoption of its Official Plan to 2023.

The idea, which was brought forward at Council’s June 8 Planning and Development Committee meeting, would be so that the Town can take extra steps in its Official Plan review.

“We acted on the community feedback we received of Caledon creating a plan with its own identity. This move to 2023 will allow Caledon to direct its Official Plan to ensure a ‘Made in Caledon’ plan is adopted,” said Mayor Allan Thompson in a media release following the meeting.

“With the Region of Peel’s 2051 Official Plan yet to be approved by the Province, this move will enable Caledon to gather more information, advocate and direct our future Official Plan.”

At Council’s upcoming June 28 meeting, a final decision on the topic is expected to be made. Caledon’s chief administrative officer Carey Herd said in a statement the extra time would be used to engage with the community more on complex rural, agricultural, and natural environment policies.

“In addition, staff will continue to further incorporate policies that prepare the Town for the significant population and employment growth that we know is coming,” said Herd.

According to Town Staff, additional time would allow the Town to do the following: undertake additional public and agency consultation, provide Caledon’s growth concept to the provincial government, and make the Official Plan a more user-friendly document for the public.

“The Town of Caledon began its Official Plan review in early 2018. The Official Plan strives to maintain a high quality of life for residents and sets out the expectations for future community and employment areas, transportation and municipal services, and use of land,” said the Town. “Provincial and Regional requirements have identified Caledon as a place for growth. Our Official Plan will guide how we do that in an inclusive way, while balancing land that is protected.”

Important changes being proposed by Town Staff include updating design guidelines for new development, encouraging mixed use and complete neighbourhoods, and working towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Also being proposed is further engagement with Indigenous communities, updating the Town’s master transportation plan, and measures to protect Caledon’s natural environment.

Caledon’s draft Official Plan and more information about it can be found on haveyoursaycaledon.ca

