Community invited to check out 55+ Active Living & Wellness Fair

By Zachary Roman

An upcoming event in Bolton will feature free lunch and entertainment, guest speakers, prizes and more.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on February 16, the Caledon Seniors Centre will host the 55+ Active Living & Wellness Fair. Admission to the event is free, and attendees will be able to experience an event that’s dedicated to health, wellness, and services available to the older adult.

Caledon Seniors Centre manager Beverley Nurden explained the centre is partnering with the Older Adult Centers’ Association of Ontario and Government of Ontario to host the event.

Along with entertainment and food, there will be an information fair where non-profits and organizations that serve older adults will showcase their services.

There will be guest speakers coming to the event, and business vendors are welcome too.

Space is still available for businesses at the event, and those interested in learning more can visit caledonseniors.ca.

There will also be some fitness classes available at the event. Nurden explained the Seniors Centre has three fitness instructors, and that they’ll be there to demonstrate some fitness techniques of all levels so everyone can participate.

The Caledon Seniors Centre is for individuals that are “interested in maintaining a healthy lifestyle through fun, fitness and fellowship.”

The upcoming fair will be just one of many ways the Seniors Centre provides that opportunity to its users.

To register and reserve your spot for the fair, email caledonsenior@rogers.com or call 905-951-6114.

