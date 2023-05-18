Collision with pickup truck claims lives of two motorcyclists from Orangeville 

May 18, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Sam Odrowski
A pickup truck struck two motorcyclists along Highway 9 near Tottenham Rd. last Thursday evening, May 11, in a collision that killed two people from Orangeville.
Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the fatal collision around 9 p.m., which is currently under investigation.
The three-vehicle collision claimed the life of a 51-year-old motorcycle driver from Orangeville, pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 52-year-old female from Orangeville was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre after the collision but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, May 14.
Highway 9 between Mount Wolfe Road and Caledon/King Townline was closed from 9 p.m. on May 11 to 6:20 a.m. on May 12 while technical collision investigators and reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage can contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122, as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone affected by this incident or who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services, can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.
